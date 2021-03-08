It was pretty much a foregone conclusion after Saturday night’s RMAC men’s basketball championship that Colorado Mesa would be the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II West Regional.
That was confirmed Sunday night for the Mavericks (21-1), who will receive a first-round bye this weekend in the first stage of the national championship tournament at Lockridge Arena in Golden.
Colorado School of Mines (16-2), which will host the tournament after the NCAA declared pre-determined sites for this year, is the No. 2 seed.
Times for all games will be announced today — the tournament has been moved up one day to Friday, Saturday and Monday, because some schools in the region have a no-Sunday game policy.
As has been the case all school year at Mines, no spectators will be allowed at the regional. All games will be streamed live, with links to CMU’s games at CMUMavericks.com and minesathletics.com/tv.
The Mavericks, who played five games in a stretch of nine days, will welcome the additional day off before playing either No. 4 Point Loma (8-2) or No. 5 Northwest Nazarene (11-4) in the semifinals.
Mines will play the winner of No. 6 Fresno Pacific (11-4) and No. 3 Biola (9-3) in Saturday’s semifinals. The winner of Monday’s championship game advances to the Elite Eight March 24-27 in Evansville, Indiana.
The Colorado Mesa women (14-8) were left out of the top six teams in the tournament that will be played at Brownson Arena starting Friday.
Colorado Mines (17-3), despite not being able to play in Saturday’s RMAC championship game because of COVID-19 issues within its program, received the No. 1 seed in the women’s regional. The Orediggers, like all teams, will have to go through testing procedures all week. No mention of quarantine or isolation was made by Mines in its release about the playoffs.
Normally, the NCAA calls for a quarantine period of five to seven days when athletes test positive for coronavirus. The NCAA set a policy regarding teams that are unable to participate once they’ve been awarded playoff berths.
If a team that receives an at-large bid, which Mines did, is unable to play because of COVID-19, that team will be replaced. The top teams not selected for at-large bids will be notified and follow tournament medical protocols to be considered as a replacement team.
If an at-large team is replaced, all teams will move up in the bracket accordingly, and the replacement team will be inserted at the bottom of the bracket.
The Mavericks will likely continue to practice this week in case they’re chosen as a replacement team.
Once the tournament begins, replacement teams will not be used if a team cannot play; that game will be declared a no-contest and the opponent will advance, as was the case in the RMAC championship, which awarded the conference’s automatic bid to Black Hills State, the No. 6 seed.
Should Mines be cleared to play, the Orediggers will receive a first-round bye and play either No. 4 Azusa Pacific (10-4) or No. 5 Hawaii Pacific (13-0) in Saturday’s semifinals.
In the other half of the bracket, Western Colorado (14-5) receives a bye and plays the winner between No. 6 Black Hills State (14-8) and Westminster (11-5), which made the field despite losing in the quarterfinals of the RMAC tournament.
Colorado Mesa is allowing spectators, limited to family members of the teams.