The expectation now is to consistently earn berths to the NCAA Division II tournament.
But it’s more than that for the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team.
“I think it’s essential for us to go and win games,” said fourth-year coach Mike DeGeorge, who has the Mavericks in the South Central Regional tournament for the third straight year. “I think for our program to continue to develop, we have to go and have success at the national level, and this is a great opportunity to do that.
“We’re going down there to win the regional, we’re not just going down there to play and experience it and I think we’re capable of doing that.”
The Mavericks are 1-6 all-time in the Division II playoffs in seven appearances, including 2020, when the playoffs were canceled. Last season, CMU was the No. 1 seed in the regional, but shot only 36% from the field and made three of 20 3-point attempts in a 20-point quarterfinal loss to Northwest Nazarene.
The majority of that team returned — and will be back again next season — and although injuries took a toll, the Mavericks (24-9) rattled off nine straight wins before losing to Regis in overtime in the RMAC semifinals last weekend.
With only two seniors and no juniors on this season’s roster, DeGeorge will have a group of seasoned sophomores next season, including All-America forward Ethan Menzies returning from a knee injury and Owen Koonce from a hip injury, but first things first: Texas A&M-Kingsville (18-10) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.
The Javelinas are quick, aggressively pressure the ball and like to shoot the 3.
“We showed them some clips, just the aggressive pressure and then we asked the scout group to really replicate that, and they did a really nice job in practice,” DeGeorge said. “They really got into guys and made it really hard on them.
“It’ll be a different style than we’ve seen and we’ll have to be ready for that. I think the guys are understanding what it means and we’ve experienced it and seen it on film and this group will be ready to go.”
Officials generally let teams play a little bit more physical in the regionals, and guard Blaise Threatt is no stranger to playing through contact.
“My style of basketball is pretty much bully ball,” he said. “A lot of times, especially with smaller guards and knowing these are going to be smaller guards, I have to use that to my advantage. Even knowing that I can be more physical, that might transpire to me getting charges, which I’m prone to, especially in the RMAC, so I’ve got to make sure I’m being smart with being physical, but also taking advantage of the extra leverage they give us out there.”
DeGeorge set up the schedule to challenge the young Mavericks early against regional competition, traveling to Texas twice for tournaments. They faced two teams that made the regional field, West Texas A&M and Dallas Baptist, both losses, but both provided valuable experience for this time of the year.
Kingsville, like CMU, has a balanced offensive attack, with 5-foot-9 guard C.J. Smith averaging 12.2 points a game and six others between 6.2 and 8.3 points a game.
The Javelinas shoot 42.3% from the field, slightly below their opponents (43.9), with CMU shooting 48.5% and allowing teams to shoot 41.5%. The Mavericks outscore their opponents by 10 points a game, Kingsville by four.
Trevor Baskin, the Mavericks’ 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman forward, made the all-RMAC first team, averaging 13.6 points a game. Threatt, a second-team pick who made the RMAC all-tournament team, leads the Mavs at 14 points a game. The Mavs’ top six players all score 8.6 or more points a night.
“The guards give me great looks and I have an easy job sometimes,” Baskin said. “They’ll do all the hard work to break down the defense and I’m just sitting there waiting for them to pass it to me two feet away from the rim and dunk it.
“Just choosing what the matchup is, if it’s a bigger, slower guy, attacking off the dribble, if it’s a littler player, going to post. I stand at the rim and dunk, (Threatt) does all the flashy stuff.”
Threatt just grinned and shook his head at his teammate.
“Trevor and I talked about it yesterday in the room after practice and I said it must be nice being 6-8 and stand at the rim and I have to be picked up by a guard that’s 5-9 and way quicker than me and I break them down full-court, get all the way through the lane and dish him the ball and he’s 6-8 and dunks it,” Threatt deadpanned. “Naw, Trevor’s definitely a crucial part of our offense and we’ll definitely need him this weekend.”