For a team that has five scorers on the floor at all times, the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team prides itself on defense.
“As much as we score, we're a defensive-oriented team,” Owen Koonce said after scoring a career-high 20 points in the Mavericks' 80-56 victory over Simon Fraser on Saturday night in the final game of the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic. “It's important for us to get in those gaps and make sure they're not getting any easy drives into the paint and getting their shooters off the line. It's kind of our identity as a team.”
Their tenacity on the defensive end has allowed them to overcome their lack of size in the post, but although the Mavericks (6-3) might give up a few inches in height, they play bigger because of their length and strength.
“We're long,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We're shockingly long at every position and so we play way bigger than we are because of our length and quickness. They have a really high basketball IQ, which obviously plays a huge factor in their ability to move and position themselves and it just makes us seem even longer. When they play with that kind of energy and toughness, we're very good defensively.”
And DeGeorge still hasn't quite figured out how to best match up his forwards against opposing big men.
“Trevor (Baskin) is better against some matchups and Mac (Riniker) is better against others. I've kind of been guessing wrong in some of these games trying to figure it out,” DeGeorge said, laughing. “Tonight was one of those, I certainly should have put Mac on (Jasdeep Singh, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward) and Trevor on (Julian Roche, a 7-foot, 225-pound forward) and I started opposite.
"I thought the way (Singh) wanted to get his shot off that Trevor's length would be really good, but Mac's ball pressure was more effective against him. Then Trevor did a really nice job on (Roche). Anyway, we're learning as we go.”
Roche finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds and Singh hit his first three 3-pointers of the game. He didn't score again, finishing with nine points, all in the first five minutes.
Riniker, a 6-5 guard, picked up a few more bruises battling inside, scoring seven points, with five rebounds and four steals, and Baskin, a 6-8 forward, chipped in eight points and four rebounds.
“It was nice to be able to switch up between me, Owen and Trevor so we always had fresh bodies on their bigs,” Riniker said. “It was nice that we can all bring something else to the table. Coach makes game-time decisions on what's working for who, so it's nice to be able to figure that out against those guys.”
Riniker can score inside or outside, and had three dunks, including one where he drove from the top of the key, slicing between the two big men and threw down a two-handed jam.
“I just jumped, and then I realized I was up pretty high, so I was like, might as well go for it,” Riniker said. “After last night, you can't get any worse.”
Riniker missed a spinning breakaway dunk Friday night.
“You can tell when he's about to go up because he's got that look,” Koonce said. “If he has a sliver of the lane, he can rise over anyone. It's pretty impressive.”
Blaise Threatt set the tone early, scoring 10 of his 13 points in the first half and Reece Johnson had 10 points as the Mavericks got contributions from all nine of their regulars. They shot 64% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line, always looking to make the extra pass, recording 19 assists.
“The cool thing about this group right now is not only are they incredibly unselfish, they also have tremendous confidence in each other, so when they see who's next out there they're like, ‘Oh, we can get hime a shot because he's a great player,' you know what I mean?" DeGeorge said. "That's happening all around and sometimes we're like, somebody's got to shoot.”
Koonce, a 6-5 redshirt freshman who transferred from Colorado, has battled a thumb injury on his shooting hand all season, but had a breakout game, hitting four of five from the 3-point line and eight of nine shots overall.
“I noticed tonight, we're definitely moving it around and sharing the ball. I mean, we passed like 20 times one of those possessions just to get an open look, passed up a few good looks to get a great look," Koonce said. "That's going to help us throughout the season, something we're focusing on."
The Mavericks were up 11 at halftime, 39-28, and stretched it to 27, 61-34, when Isaac Jessup buried a 3-pointer with 11:32 remaining in the game.
“If we're up by 10, it doesn't really mean anything,” Koonce said of how the Mavericks put the game away with that 22-6 run. “We've still got to come out with some tenacity and just kind of … take every ounce of hope they have left.”