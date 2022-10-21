Blaise Threatt is one of a bevy of third-year sophomores on the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team. Threatt and the Mavs were picked to finish second in the RMAC preseason poll, which was released Thursday.
Kylie Kravig, 10, was one of the first players off the bench for the Colorado Mesa women's basketball last season. Kravig and the Mavs, who lost their top three scorers to graduation, were picked to finish fifth in the RMAC preseason poll, which was released Thursday.
Basketball practice started last weekend, and the still-young Colorado Mesa men’s team is picked to finish second in the RMAC, behind Black Hills State.
The Yellowjackets made a run to the Division II final four last season after beating CMU in the South Central Regional championship game and received all but one first-place vote from the conference coaches.
Both Black Hills and Colorado Mesa return the core of their respective lineups, with Joel Scott, the RMAC player of the year, back for the ‘Jackets after scoring 23 points a game last season. Adam Moussa and Sindou Cisse are also back, and Black Hills picked up Matthew Ragsdale, the high-scoring shooting guard for Western Colorado, through the transfer portal.
The Mavs, meanwhile, have a bevy of third-year sophomores — there are no juniors or seniors on the roster — and get 6-foot-7 forward Ethan Menzies back after he missed all of last season with a knee injury.
Menzies led the Mavs in scoring and rebounding two years ago. Mesa lost only two players to graduation, Georgie Dancer and Jared Small, and returns three of their top four scorers, Blaise Threatt, Trevor Baskin and Mac Riniker.
Black Hills received 196 points in the voting, with CMU getting 178. Colorado School of Mines, which received the other first-place vote, is third with 169 points, followed by Fort Lewis with 152.
The season opens with a rare pre-Thanksgiving home appearance. CMU is hosting the D2 Conference Challenge on Nov. 11-12, facing St. Edward’s and Dallas Baptist.
The women’s team, which lost four starters and its top three scorers to graduation, is picked to finish fifth, but received one first-place vote.
Colorado School of Mines is favored to win the conference, receiving eight first-place votes and 183 total points in voting by the coaches. CSU-Pueblo was second, followed by Black Hills State and Metro State.
The Mavs, who were 23-7 last season (17-5 RMAC), reached the Division II South Central Regionals for the fifth time in the past 10 years. The women, too, are young, returning one senior, center Monica Brooks. Laura Gutierrez, a 5-7 junior guard, transferred from Adams State. The rest of the team is made up of sophomores and freshmen.
Point guard Kylie Kravig and forwards Emily Cavey and Lauryn Deede were the primary players off the bench last season as freshmen, and 5-11 redshirt sophomore forward Sophie Hadad is coming off her second knee injury in as many seasons.
Mesa’s season begins in the Conference Crossover, facing West Texas A&M and Texas Permian Basin on Nov. 11-12 in Rapid City, South Dakota.