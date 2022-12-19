Five Colorado Mesa wrestlers placed in the top eight of the men’s Midwest Classic on Sunday, leading the Mavericks to fourth place in the team standings.
It was the best finish of any RMAC team, with CMU scoring 87.5 points. Colorado School of Mines placed 11th and Western Colorado 23rd. Central Oklahoma won the title with 178.5 points.
Ryan Wheeler placed third at 157 pounds. He won his first match Saturday by pin in only 28 seconds, then lost 6-2 in the second round. He proceeded to win six consolation matches, five by pin and one by major decision. He pinned Tiffin’s Casey Barnett in the third-place match in 1 minute, 53 seconds. Wheeler won the tournament award for most pins, recording six in a total of 8:17.
Alex Holguin placed fourth at 174 pounds, losing to Cade Lindsey of Fort Hays State 4-0 in the consolation championship match. He had to battle through the consolation bracket, winning five in a row, including a pin in the consolation semifinals.
Collin Metzgar, who won the 133-pound title in last year’s tournament, placed sixth. He used a sudden victory win in the consolation round to stay alive, then lost 6-2 to drop into the fifth-place match. He lost 7-6 to Breyden Bailey of the University of Indianapolis. Metzgar led 6-5 after an escape with 56 seconds left in the match, but was taken down with five seconds remaining.
Gus Dalton placed seventh at 165 pounds, getting a victory in his final match when Ashland’s Drew Wiechers was injured in the first period. Dalton won his first match in the championship round by pin in 56 seconds, then lost 8-6 in sudden victory. He won three rounds in the consolation bracket before losing to drop into the seventh-place match.
Dawson Collins placed eighth at 125 pounds, getting pinned by Weston Dibliasi of Colorado Mines in 2:03. He reached the quarterfinals of the championship bracket before dropping a 7-5 decision to Brendon Garcia of Adams State. He won his first consolation match but was pinned in the quarterfinals.
Josiah Rider of Adams State, the defending national champion at 149 pounds who graduated from Grand Junction High School, placed third, defeating Jason Hanenberg of Western Colorado 9-3 in the consolation championship match.
Women’s Wrestling
Colorado Mesa, ranked No. 3 in the nation, won all six duals, including a much-anticipated matchup against No. 6 Simon Fraser, in the Desert Duals at the Flamingo Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After falling behind the Red Leafs 7-5 after three matches, CMU won three straight, starting with top-ranked Marissa Gallegos claiming a 10-0 technical fall in 1:31 at 123 pounds. Hailey Chapman won by pin at 130 pounds in 54 seconds, followed with another pin by Holly Beaudoin in 4:50 at 136 pounds.
Dalia Garibay won her 155-pound bout 12-6 to give the Mavericks a 22-12 lead on the way to a 25-16 team victory. Jayleen Sekona won a tough 4-2 victory at 191 pounds in her only on-mat bout of the day. She received two forfeits.
Mesa started the day with a 48-0 rout of Pacific University, winning all four matches that were contested by pin or technical fall — Pacific forfeited the other six matches.
Two more dominant wins followed, 43-6 over Gray Harbor College (Washington) and 47-5 over Tiffin, which is tied for the No. 19 ranking. After defeating Simon Fraser, CMU wrapped up the day with a 38-11 victory over Ottawa University (Arizona) and a 39-9 win over Schreiner University, tied for No. 19 in the nation.
Gallegos won all three of her matches by technical fall — CMU’s depth allowed coach Travis Mercado to mix and match his lineups to ensure wrestlers were well-rested.
Jennesis Martinez went 6-0 at 101 pounds, with one pin, two technical falls and three forfeits and Hailey Chapman and Elizabeth Miller were both 3-0 at 130 pounds. Holly Beaudoin also went 6-0 with two pins, two tech falls and two forfeits.
Samantha Vasquez pinned all three of her opponents at 191 pounds. Garibay and Aynslee Hester each went 3-0 at 155 pounds, with Hester getting a pair of pins.