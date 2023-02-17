Colorado Mesa never cheers for Fort Lewis. Well, almost never.
“Bob Pietrack (the Skyhawks’ coach) called me Monday and said, ‘First time Mesa’s ever been cheering for me,’ and I’m cheering for him again Friday,” CMU men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge said. “If they win on Friday, then we’re probably not having to go to Black Hills for the (RMAC) tournament.”
Travel issues earlier this season that prevented Black Hills State’s bus getting from Alamosa to Durango necessitated a schedule shift, with the Yellowjackets playing in Durango this past Monday — and the Skyhawks winning 88-78 — and now Fort Lewis makes the return trip to Spearfish, South Dakota, on Friday.
That result will go a long way in determining the final RMAC standings, although just about anything can happen in the final two weeks.
Black Hills and Fort Lewis are tied for first in the conference at 16-2, with the Mavericks one game back at 15-3 and Colorado School of Mines one more game back. If CMU holds serve at home this weekend against New Mexico Highlands and CSU Pueblo, the worst the Mavericks will be entering the final two games is tied for second, and owning the tiebreaker on both the Yellowjackets and Skyhawks.
There was a time coaches would try to hide what-ifs from their teams to help keep them focused on their games. That’s no longer possible.
“My college coach wouldn’t even let us look at a boxscore because he didn’t want us worried about individual stats,” DeGeorge laughed.
“Everybody now is just used to having information at their fingertips so it just reinforces even more how important it is to stay in the moment and that’s something we all need to work out in our lives. It’s good for the players to have to develop that skill, which is the best way to live your life. They understand, they’re smart guys, they’re committed to excellence, so they get that they have to stay in the moment and they only thing they can control is getting ready for Highlands and Pueblo.”
The No. 17 Mavericks will need to stay in the moment, because both visiting teams this weekend are fighting for playoff spots. New Mexico Highlands (8-10) is tied for the final seed, with CSU Pueblo (7-11) one spot out after losing five of its past six games, three by four or fewer points.
“The teams have bottlenecked and all those other teams are certainly capable of playing at a really high level,” DeGeorge said. “Pueblo is one of the more talented teams in the league and they’ve just had terrible luck here down the stretch. ... They’ve just had a very difficult stretch that right now has them on the outside looking in, but one big weekend and they’re right back in the hunt.”
The Cowboys, coached by former CMU All-American Michael Dominguez, are recovering from taking the entire 2020-21 season off — they didn’t even practice — and their new team is hitting its stride.
“They’ve got a nice, young core group. They had that group last year that was a veteran group that didn’t get to play the year before, so they got off to a slow start because of the year off,” DeGeorge said. “Now they’ve got a new group and it’s kind of a rebuild.
”If you look what’s happened to our women’s program with the way they’ve had to rebuild, you have all these kids in consolidated classes because of the COVID year, there’s going to be a ripple effect. At some stage, there’s going to be a dip in your experience level. Taylor (Wagner) and I have talked about it and I’m not quite sure how to avoid it. You’re trying to figure out how do we avoid having everybody leave in a two-year window, and there’s just no way around it.
“We have a team that we’d love to keep around as long as they have eligibility. If they do, it means there’s going to be a big drop-off in the level of experience and Mike Dominguez is facing that right now. It’d be great for them if they could get into the tournament, a step in the right direction. They’ll be fired up and ready, so we’ll have to be ready to go.”