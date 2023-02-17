cmu vs uccs

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Reece Johnson and the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team know they have to stay focused this weekend when they play New Mexico Highlands and CSU Pueblo at Brownson Arena.

 Scott Crabtree

Colorado Mesa never cheers for Fort Lewis. Well, almost never.

“Bob Pietrack (the Skyhawks’ coach) called me Monday and said, ‘First time Mesa’s ever been cheering for me,’ and I’m cheering for him again Friday,” CMU men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge said. “If they win on Friday, then we’re probably not having to go to Black Hills for the (RMAC) tournament.”