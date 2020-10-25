Tony Torres placed 18th in the RMAC Championships on Saturday morning to lead the Colorado Mesa men’s cross-country team to a fifth-place finish and a spot in the D2 Invitational national meet.
The finish is the highest for the men’s team since 2015 and its first time in a national meet since 2014.
The top six teams men’s and women’s teams in the RMAC Championships, plus the top two individuals not on qualifying teams, will run in the national invitational Nov. 14 in Lubbock, Texas.
Torres finished the 8-kilometer race in 25 minutes, 20.9 seconds, with Mark Testa right behind in 19th place (25:29.7) and Jerod Kuhn 21st (25:30.9). All three earned second-team all-RMAC honors.
Triston Charles finished in 26:03.6 and Peter Martin in 26:27.4.
Colorado School of Mines won the men’s team title with 22 points, placing four runners in the top six, led by Dylan Ko, who won his second straight title in 24:18.4.
The CMU women’s team placed 10th, but freshman Kira MacGill finished 16th and received an at-large bid to the national invitational. MacGill, CMU’s top runner this season, finished the 6K in 22:34.0 and earned second-team all-RMAC honors. As the top freshman finisher, she was also selected the RMAC freshman of the year.
Senior Lindsay Parsons placed 42nd in 23:25.0. Kenzie Mente finished in 24:23.1, Tara Hirschman in 24:32.4 and Taylor Kincaid in 25:28.1.
Western Colorado won the women’s title with 44 points.