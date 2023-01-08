It's time to pick up the pace.
The Colorado Mesa men's basketball team plays better when it's getting out in transition and moving the ball quickly and crisply in the half-court offense.
That was on display Saturday night in the Mavericks' 78-58 victory over Colorado Christian at Brownson Arena, the seventh straight win for CMU (12-3, 7-2 RMAC).
“We've been working on increasing pace,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge aid. “When we get some stops, we will get out and run and get some easy opportunities to transition, so the defense fuels the offense. Then everybody starts feeling more comfortable and it just makes the game easier for everybody. Everybody's touching it, everybody's in a rhythm and a flow. I thought the defense kind of initiated that early and then we got going offensively.”
Playing with more pace could spell trouble for a team that had turnover issues earlier this season, but for the Mavericks, the turnovers came when they were slowing down in the half-court offense. After a rough practice earlier this week where the ball was flying all over the gym, DeGeorge dialed the pace back a notch and the Mavs found the right speed.
“Now that we've kind of got our offensive concepts to where we want them, now it's about pace,” DeGeorge said. “We just feel this group plays better collectively when we have pace. When we get focused on matchups we slow down and then it tends to be iso-oriented and forced and the defense loads against us. We have to keep the defense moving.
“I think we took a step but we've got more steps to go. We had kind of a turnover-laden practice on Wednesday when we were really trying to ramp up the pace, so we had to back it off a bit on Thursday, but we'll keep working on that.”
Mesa's lead went from five points to 12 in about 3 ½ minutes in the first half, then reached 19, 47-28, with seven seconds remaining when Blaise Threatt drained a 3-pointer — one of 11 for CMU — just before the shot clock expired.
The sophomore point guard grinned as he ran back down the court, and in the second half, Mesa showed just how quickly it could move the ball to get open looks. Every man on the floor touched the ball on numerous possessions, with the ball moving not only side to side, but inside-out.
Threatt scored 18 points, and the shots that wouldn't fall on Friday night were finding the bottom of the net Saturday.
“Last night, just evaluating my performance, I was taking all the shots I usually take, they're all good looks for me, I was just missing them short, rushing them a little bit, and a couple of my mid-range jump shots I was holding the ball too long in my hand,” Threatt said. “I didn't really stress missing shots that I usually take. Tonight I played a little more my game. I didn't really try to rush anything, I tried to play with more poise and kind of like Coach said, just picking up the pace and playing faster gives everyone more possessions.”
Trevor Baskin scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half despite facing the Cougars' big front line. He used his quickness to find angles, and had all kinds of fun in transition.
“I kind of foam at the mouth whenever I get a rebound and there's like a break situation and I see there's three defenders behind me,” Baskin said. “I love playing in transition, I can use it to my advantage with my height and length to finish over guards.
“CCU did a really good job of collapsing down so had to work on kicking it back out. That's part of my game I've been trying to develop more, just kicking it out for inside-out 3s by Reece (Johnson) and Isaac (Jessup) and they're all getting really good looks.”
Baskin scored off a Euro-step to open the second half, taking a pass up top from Threatt, who was double-teamed, and driving the lane, moving around the defenders and drawing a foul. He missed the free throw, but on the Mavs' next possession, Threatt split a double-team and drove for a layup and a 20-point lead, 51-31, two minutes into the half.
Threatt came off a screen for a 3-pointer and Reece Johnson hit one from the corner as the Mavericks made the extra pass time and time again to find a better shot.
“All week the biggest thing was pace and not playing fast but getting more possessions,” Threatt said. “Coach said we were the bottom 10% in the country on possessions and I feel we're one of the best teams in the country, so if we can get more possessions in the game, that's a positive for us.”
After a 9-0 run by the Cougars (6-10, 2-7), Mac Riniker got an open lane for a one-handed dunk and Baskin scored on a reverse under the basket, then hit a baseline hook to put the Mavs up 63-42 midway trough the half.
“I knew I could take them off the dribble and once I got down there I think they were maybe trying to over-compensate, thinking I was just going to go quick,” Baskin said. “I just tried to be a little more methodical.
"I usually do the (multiple) pivots in practice and I think that was the first time I bought it out in a game, but the extra pivots against (Maro Egodataye, a 6-foot-10 freshman forward), when he was just going straight up … he's a really big guy, so he's definitely a shot-blocking threat. It's important to just pump-fake and find the angles.”
The highlight shot came from Riniker with 9:40 to play when he tipped the ball out of the hands of Jason Gallant and took off all alone for a double-pump windmill dunk.
His teammates were appreciative of the move, although Threatt called Riniker out for not going between his legs like they had joked before the game.
“He had told me in pregame he was going to do an East Bay if he got a fast break, between the legs,” Threatt deadpanned. “He lied. I thought for sure he was going to try it.
"When he stole it, I looked up at the score and I think we were up like 20 or something and I was like, ‘Oh, he's gonna try the East Bay.’ As soon as I saw him I thought oh, here it comes, and he did the windmill. It was still pretty cool, but he should've tried the East Bay.”
“I don't like to hear that,” DeGeorge interjected with a laugh.
On his way out of the gym, Riniker said there was no way he was going to try that shot, also known as the East Bay funk dunk — “My legs were too tired.”