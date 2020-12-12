Colorado Mesa’s men’s basketball team didn’t take the lead until 4 minutes, 57 seconds remained Friday night.
Once the Mavericks finally nosed ahead of Black Hills State, they held on for a 75-70 victory in Spearfish, South Dakota.
“We really weren’t very good at anything and we just kind of figured it out one thing at a time,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “OK, we got that fixed, now we’ve got to fix this. Slowly they got more comfortable on the floor and figured it out.”
A 3-pointer by Reece Johnson put No. 22 CMU (3-0) up 63-60 after the Mavericks methodically chipped away at what was once a 10-point deficit. It’s CMU’s best start since the 2010-2011 season, when the Mavericks started 4-0 and finished 18-8.
Christopher Speller converted a three-point play for a 66-62 lead, but Black Hills tied the game with 2:37 remaining.
Trevor Baskin came right back with a 3-pointer and Ethan Menzies drove inside to make it 71-66 with 1:54 to play.
It was a one-point game, 71-70, with 1:06 remaining, but Speller and Georgie Dancer each made a pair of free throws to put the game away in the final minute.
Dancer, who missed last week’s games, gave the Mavericks a lift off the bench with 12 points, hitting all 10 free throw attempts. Speller, the Mavs’ freshman point guard, had 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Baskin had 14 and Mac Riniker had another dozen points.
Mesa’s bench outscored Black Hills 21-2 in the second half and 34-13 overall.
CMU shot only 39% from the field, but boosted that to 61.5% in the second half and hit four 3-pointers, taking better care of the ball after nine first-half turnovers.
“They were incredibly physical into the ball, and the way college basketball is supposed to be called, it should have been fouls and they consistently didn’t call it,” DeGeorge said. “It really disrupted our flow in the first half and led to a lot of turnovers and bad possessions. We slowly kind of figured out how to handle the pressure and got more physical to handle that and stay in better position. Slowly the thing started to turn and we took better care of the ball.”
Women
Facing a five-guard lineup, the Colorado Mesa women had trouble getting into an offense, especially in the second half, and lost 60-50 to Black Hills State.
The No. 24 Mavericks (2-1, 2-1 RMAC) shot only 32.7% from the field and a dismal 17.6% from the 3-point line.
“We missed open 3s, we missed layups, free throws, really couldn’t buy a bucket when we needed it,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “They were very aggressive with us. Their two post players, starters, didn’t play and they went small with five guards and we struggled with it. We couldn’t get by anybody, couldn’t run our stuff. We told them all week in practice, this is what it’s going to be like but we couldn’t simulate that in practice.”
Down 50-48 with 1:27 to play, Dani Turner missed a 3-pointer, and with the shot clock running down, Black Hills’ Racquel Wientjes forced up a long 3-pointer that went in for a 53-48 lead.
“There was one second left on the shot clock and Wientjes hit the 3 and that broke the kids’ back and spirit,” Wagner said. “We were in the game the whole time but we could not finish in the fourth quarter.”
Natalie Bartle led CMU with 14 points and Sierra McNicol had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Wientjes went 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, hit three 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Yellow Jackets (2-1, 2-1). The Mavericks play at Chadron State tonight.
“We’ve gotta bounce back,” Wagner said. “That’s the biggest thing. The season’s not over, but to be a great a team you have to win on the road. We’ve got to get one tomorrow.”