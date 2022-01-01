Georgie Dancer and Jared Small are accustomed to getting back into the flow after the holiday break, and the two seniors led the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team to a 78-71 victory Friday night at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Each scored 20 points for the Mavericks (11-5, 5-2 RMAC) in a game in which it took both teams awhile to get into a rhythm. CMU shot 49% from the field but never really got into a rhythm in the half-court, and UCCS (8-4, 3-3) shot 40.7% after a 50% effort in the first half, building a seven-point lead. A driving layup by Blaise Threatt just before the horn had CMU trailing 36-31 at halftime.
“They’re long and athletic and they rebound the ball so well and protect the rim so well it gets to be a real bog-down affair,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of the Mountain Lions. “I thought in the first half the pace of our offense and our spacing was not good and we got a lot better in the second half and that ultimately was the difference. I was proud of the way we defended. Our energy in the first half, we just looked tired. I didn’t know if we had enough in the second half but we really responded.”
The game was tied nine times and the lead changed hands 11 times, with CMU taking the lead for good on a 3-pointer from Small with 11 minutes to play, breaking a 46-46 tie.
“They were switching (screens) and we had matchups,” DeGeorge said of the first half. “We weren’t giving ourselves the right space to play in and we weren’t moving them enough to take advantage of it. The second half we got to the next level of pace and moved with purpose and had a little more pep in our step.”
Small, a senior swingman, added a mid-range jumper and Trevor Baskin hit a 3 from the corner to push CMU’s lead to 54-48 with nine minutes to play.
It was a three-point game, 64-61, when Dancer gave the Mavs the breathing room they needed with 2:21 to play, hitting a floater under the basket. A missed 3-pointer on the other end gave the Mavs a rare run-out, with Small finishing on a driving layup with two minutes to play for a 68-61 lead.
A baseline jumper by Mac Riniker, who finished with 10 points, made it 70-62, and CMU led 72-62 with 1:04 remaining, but the Mountain Lions kept coming back. Jon’il Fugett’s layup with 16 seconds left cut the Mavs’ lead to four, 75-71, before Dancer was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to put it out of reach.
Threatt scored 10 points, with Baskin scoring 11 off the bench. Small had nine rebounds, Isaac Jessup eight and Dancer seven, and Baskin blocked three shots.
The Mavericks start 2022 tonight at New Mexico Highlands with a short bench — guard Owen Koonce is out for the season with a torn hip labrum, and Christopher Speller needs to take a class during the J term.
Koonce, who played the final game before the break, found out the results of an MRI on his hip when he got home for Christmas. He wanted to try to play through the injury, DeGeorge said, but instead will have surgery and should be ready when conditioning begins next fall.