It’s all about execution.
The Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team knew what to expect Saturday evening on both ends of the floor, and executed accordingly against South Dakota Mines, building a big first-half lead on the way to a 70-54 victory at Brownson Arena.
“The first half we just executed what we had worked on in practice, pretty much to a tee. When you execute to a tee, you see what happens,” CMU senior guard Georgie Dancer said. “Our execution kind of slipped that second half defensively, which affected our offense, but yeah, the first half was really well-played by us. Our guys came out with a lot of energy and hit them in the mouth first.”
Defensively, the Mavericks forced the Hardrockers to shoot late in the shot clock in the first half, and a lot of those were rushed shots, resulting in 33% shooting in the first half.
That allowed CMU (18-8, 12-5 RMAC) to race to a 39-18 halftime lead, hitting eight 3-pointers and getting into their transition game.
Mac Riniker, who finished with 14 points, had 10 in the first half, taking advantage of a good matchup inside.
“We knew (Kolten Mortensen) is a little bit slower and it was nice to be able to get in and actually post up again,” Riniker said. “They aren’t a super big team in the RMAC and it’s nice to have someone who’s not three inches taller in the low post.”
In fact, the Mavericks enjoyed being as tall, or even slightly taller, across the board for a change, and had a 36-28 advantage on the boards, including eight offensive rebounds.
“That’s been a big point of emphasis for us,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “I think this is the third game in a row now that we’ve met our goal with offensive rebounding. We want to rebound 30% of our misses, and we had been really bad, we were down in the low 20s, and were one of the worst teams in the country since league play, in terms of offensive rebounding. It’s good to see that number coming back up.”
A 10-2 run early in the second half cut into the Mavs’ lead, with South Dakota Mines (7-15, 5-11) pulling to within 11, 48-37, but CMU responded with nine straight points to regain control.
“They’re a heavy convergence team, so any time you’re getting into the paint, they’re coming from that back side and we’ve had difficulty reading that early enough,” DeGeorge said. “We get down in there and that’s where our turnovers come from, when those teams converge. We kind of get swarmed up in there and then they have deflections, so I thought we did a nice job of making those early reads, moving the ball to the next guy. When that happens, every guy on the team is capable and you’re going to end up with an advantage if you can do that.”
Dancer was fouled and hit a pair of free throws and Jared Small, who led CMU with 17 points, knocked down a 3 on a kick-out pass from Trevor Baskin (12 points). After Isaac Jessup took a charge on the defensive end, he hit a corner jumper with 11:45 to play to put CMU up 53-39.
The Hardrockers got untracked offensively in the second half, shooting 51.7% (15 of 29) and knocked down six of 10 from the 3-point line to stay in the game.
“Against these heavy convergence teams, if you’re not really working for that second, third action to get that big advantage it gets tough to consistently score,” DeGeorge said. “Just some breakdowns of communication, their pace and guys hitting shots. They hit some tough shots. Even once we kind of figured out (how to defend it) they hit some tough shots late in the shot clock, but we did come out of it.
“That is a sign of a good team, that we were able to re-establish ourselves at both ends.”
The Mavericks never trailed and led by as many as 25 in the second half, despite being outscored 36-31 in the final 20 minutes.
Playing without guard Blaise Threatt, who was injured against Westminster on Tuesday night, CMU got a lift from Jessup, who scored a half-dozen points off the bench. DeGeorge is hoping Threatt will be cleared to play next week.
Being short-handed is nothing new to this team, and its versatility has been utilized all season.
“At the beginning of the year the coaches said we don’t really have a position,” Riniker said. “We’re always going to have to keep morphing from whatever offensive we’re in for that night. It can change day to day and that’s kind of how it was last year with COVID being a big thing.
“This year kind of followed over with people getting injured other players have to step up into more roles. Isaac stepped up and has had a couple of big games just catching and shooting, just doing fantastic, finding people and playing defense. It’s nice that we can just morph to whatever needs to be done.”