By nature, Mike DeGeorge doesn't yell at the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team very often.
Saturday night just happened to be one of those nights.
“I yelled at them. And I haven't yelled at them very much this season, have I?” DeGeorge asked guards Blaise Threatt and Isaac Jessup, both of whom shook their heads no. “And I yelled at 'em. That was the basics of it. We just thought it was an effort thing, they were tougher than us in the first half.”
Western Colorado wasn't tougher than the Mavericks in the second half.
The No. 16 Mavericks turned a five-point halftime lead into a 36-point rout, outscoring the Mountaineers 47-16 in the second half in an 82-46 victory at Brownson Arena.
“I wasn't very pleased with the first half, I was very pleased with the second,” DeGeorge said. “Our energy level was different and the execution was different and it made a big difference.
“Blaise really carried us in that first half or we would have been losing and then I thought our defense really fueled our transition and our ability to get out and run in that second half, which is when we're at our best.”
A big part of that second-half defense — and actually from the opening tip — was Jessup. The redshirt sophomore has been solid defensively all season, but Saturday was at his best, shutting down driving lanes, tipping passes away and forcing his man to take tough shots.
“He had a great first half defensively and he's had an incredible season defensively,” DeGeorge said. “He's playing at an incredibly high level at the defensive end. It's one of the better defensive efforts from a season perspective, not only in terms of execution, but then he goes and makes the play, gets the charge, gets the steal.
“I thought he brought tremendous energy and toughness at the defensive end in the first half and then in that second half he was there in spots to make some key plays as other guys picked up their ball pressure it allowed him to get in the gaps and get some steals and create a lot of turnovers.”
He tipped a ball away at the top of the key early in the second half that resulted in a shot clock violation for Western, and made a cope of pin-point passes for layups and dunks by Trevor Baskin, who finished with 16 points, and Mac Riniker, who had eight.
“Scout was definitely part of it, knowing what that team does,” Jessup said of the film study during the week. “Knowing how they set some of their screens, and they shoot a lot, so when we get up on them, they're gonna coming driving and that's the best time to be in the gap, get steals, make plays.”
He finished with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and hitting both of his 3-point attempts, but in addition to his defensive energy, his passing was crucial.
He had seven of CMU's 20 assists, one fewer than Western had as a team, utilizing Mesa's ball screens to drop dimes as Baskin rolled to the basket.
“I think in the second half we just got some more flow into the offense,” Jessup said. “When we run with pace to these actions, on the second or third side, it's really hard for teams to guard especially if they have to get over on a screen, and then it just opens up that pocket pass.”
Then there was Threatt, the Mavericks' playmaking point guard, who was just two points shy of his career high, scoring 25. He hit four 3-pointers in the first half, all right in front of Western's bench, which was jawing at him early. On one 3, Threatt held his pose for a couple of seconds and glanced to the visiting bench.
“Every time we play Western, they tend to kind of sag off me and try to pack the paint because of how effective I am going to the basket,” Threatt said. “I kind of came with a mindset that I'm gonna have to be able to shoot the ball at a high percentage, so (Friday) night I got up a lot of 3s, worked on spots where I usually shoot during the game so I had a really good rhythm coming into today. They were going under screens and I just knew this was what I've been working for, so just kind of taking what they were giving me.”
Mesa's defensive energy was so high in the second half that Western (3-15, 1-13) made only five field goals in 26 attempts (19.2%) and didn't make a basket in the final 12 minutes, 31 seconds and scored only four points, all free throws, during that spell. The Mountaineers didn't score for 9:38, during which time the Mavericks extended a 58-42 lead to 77-42 — the drought finally ended with a pair of free throws with 2:53 remaining.
“I just thought our energy picked up, our ball pressure picked up,” DeGeorge said, “and that really disrupted their flow. It created some turnovers and some bad shots and long rebounds, and that allowed us to get out and run. Things just cycled in our favor once that defensive energy picked up.”
Mesa's defense allowed Western to shoot only 29.8% and forced 18 turnovers, with 12 steals, converting them to 18 points.
And with the defense turning into offense, CMU scored 21 points in transition, shot 64.5% in the second half and 54.1% for the game.
“Coming into halftime, Coach came in with a lot of energy and we had some people that weren't really focused at halftime, so he kind of lit into us,” Threatt said. “We knew we had to refocus. ...
“Coming into the second half, I don't know how many points they scored, but it was 35-30 and we ended up winning by (almost) 40, so I know they didn't score a lot.”