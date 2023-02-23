Deep down, the success-driven Colorado Mesa men's basketball team was still a little bit upset about its loss at Westminster College in late January.
The 70-63 loss snapped a 10-game winning streak and is the difference between the Mavericks being able to close out a conference championship tonight and needing some help for that to happen.
And once the Mavericks worked the lead to double figures Wednesday night against the Griffins, they put the hammer down in a 92-68 runaway in their final regular-season home game.
The 92 points are the most the Mavericks have scored this season in RMAC play — they scored 99 against Northern New Mexico in November — and they made a season-high 15 3-pointers.
Up 43-32 at halftime, the No. 14 Mavs (23-4, 19-3 RMAC), who earlier Wednesday learned they're ranked third in the South Central Region, rattled off eight of the first 10 points in the second half. Mac Riniker poked the ball away into Reece Johnson's hands, who quickly got it back to Riniker for a driving layup and a 51-34 lead 2 ½ minutes into the half.
As the lead grew to 20 points, CMU coach Mike DeGeorge got his starters out to make sure their legs are fresh for tonight's game at Western Colorado, which will determine whether the Mavs will still have a chance at the No. 1 seed in next week's RMAC Tournament.
They've already clinched a first-round home game, which will be played Tuesday at Brownson Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at CMUMavericks.com.
Entering tonight's game in Gunnison, the Mavericks are tied for second place with Black Hills State, but own the tiebreaker. Both are a half-game behind Fort Lewis, which doesn't play until this weekend — Black Hills is at Chadron State tonight after Wednesday's win at Colorado Christian.
Fort Lewis, meanwhile, is at home against Metro State on Friday and Colorado School of Mines on Saturday, so the Mavs will likely have a couple of watch parties, hoping the Skyhawks are upended at least once, because they also have the tie-breaker in that scenario.
Mesa avenged all three conference losses this season, to Colorado Mines, Metro State and Westminster.
Mesa pulled away with high execution on the offensive end and the defense of Riniker, who blocked four shots and kept Trey Farrer under control with 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Farrer is sixth in the conference in scoring at 17.9 points a game
Blaise Threatt beat the Griffins (12-15, 11-10) from all over the court, by driving the lane, hitting 3-pointers and also drawing fouls and converting at the free-throw line. He finished with 24 points, including three 3-pointers and made seven of eight at the line.
Westminster likes to pack the paint on defense, and even though CMU still scored 36 points in the paint, the Mavs scored 45 from the 3-point line, hitting 15 of 33 in the game and 9 of 18 in the second half as they steadily built the lead.
Seven different players made at least one 3-pointer for CMU, which got 15 points from Owen Koonce and 12 from Christopher Speller. Johnson, Riniker and Ty Allred scored eight points each.
Overall, the Mavericks shot 53.8% from the field — Threatt was the only Maverick to attempt a free throw, with only 22 total fouls called. Westminster attempted six free throws, making four.
WOMEN
The Mavericks still need one win to clinch a spot in the RMAC Tournament, with only once chance to get it.
Olivia Reed had 13 points and eight rebounds, but the Mavs (12-15, 11-10) had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 62-49 loss to Westminster at Brownson Arena.
The Griffins (16-11, 14-7) never trailed, using a 22-point first quarter to surge ahead. Westminster outscored Mesa 22-11 in the first quarter with Ashley Greenwood scoring 11 of her game-high 18 points.
Westminster had four players in double figures, shot 45% for the game and limited the Mavs to 32.2% shooting.
In her final home game, senior Monica Brooks finished with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.
To ensure a spot in the conference tournament, the Mavs must win at Western Colorado tonight.
Colorado Mesa is still in seventh place in the conference, but CU-Colorado Springs (9-11 RMAC) can catch the Mavericks if they win both games this weekend and the Mavs lose tonight.
The teams split the home-and-home series, so the conference "performance indicator" points system would come into play to determine the berth should they tie. CSU Pueblo is currently in the No. 8 spot at 10-10 in conference play.
The Mountain Lions are at CSU Pueblo on Friday and at New Mexico Highlands (7-13) on Saturday. The ThunderWolves host Regis (17-3) on Saturday.