Colorado Mesa scored the first 19 points of the game Saturday night and gave up only three points in the first 10 minutes, rolling to a 106-52 victory over University of the Southwest in the Comfort Inn Classic at Western Colorado in Gunnison.
The Mavericks had six players reach double figures and all but one scored in the runaway victory.
"It was our best effort in terms of execution. We had good energy and we really just kind of punched them in the mouth," CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. "They're on a tough stretch on the road, that's four games in five days and they just ran out of gas, but just in terms of our perspective, we really did things and executed at a high level and played with great energy."
Shooting 57% from the field, the Mavericks (4-3) were never challenged, leading 32-3 at the 10-minute mark of the first half and were comfortably ahead 57-21 at halftime.
Blaise Threatt continued his outstanding play early this season, scoring 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting and making seven of eight free throws.
For the second straight night, the Mavericks hit 10 3-pointers (41.7%) and went 20 of 25 at the free throw line.
Trevor Baskin scored 18 points, Mac Riniker 15, Reece Johnson 12, Jared Small 11 and Isaac Jessup 10. Jessup, one of two redshirt freshmen who transferred from the University of Colorado, got some valuable playing time.
"For guys like Isaac, just a little bit more time on the floor, it helps him get more comfortable," DeGeorge said. "When he makes mistakes, we can leave him in and use it as a teachable moment and he can get better. Those other weekends we really just needed to rely on our guys that have a little more experience within our system."
The Mavericks, who committed a season-low 12 turnovers, shot nearly 62% in the first half to build their commanding lead.
Baskin had his first double-double of the season, leading CMU with a season-high 13 rebounds and also had three assists, three steals and blocked three shots. Threatt had four assists and three steals.
Colorado Mesa makes its home debut at 7 p.m. next Friday against Our Lady of the Lake University in the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic.
"It was a great step forward for us," DeGeorge said. "This was a good weekend, even though they were lopsided victories, they were kind of what we needed right now as an opportunity to just execute."
WRESTLING
In his first action of the season, Colorado Mesa senior Donnie Negus won the 197-pound elite division at the Nebraska-Kearney Younes Hospitality Open.
Negus dominated his first three matches, winning by pin, technical fall and major decision to get to the semifinals against Hayden Prince of Nebraska-Kearney. He won that 9-8 to reach the championship match against Ben Gould of Colorado State, who defeated CMU’s Kash Anderson in the semifinals.
In the title match, Negus led 9-5 after two periods, then scored an early escape and takedown in the third to win 12-6.
Anderson was awarded a penalty point in the third period to tie his semifinal match against Gould 4-4, but was taken down in overtime in a 6-4 loss. Anderson lost both of his consolation matches and finished sixth.
The Mavericks’ 1-2 punch at 125 pounds, senior Cian Apple and freshman Dawson Collins, met in the third-place match, with Collins using three first-period takedowns against his teammate on his way to an 18-5 major decision. Both Mavericks reached the championship semifinals before losing.
Collin Metzgar lost in the semifinals at 133 pounds to drop into the consolation bracket and placed fifth, defeating Brandon Meikel of Minot State 15-3.
Nick Gallegos lost 3-2 in the semifinals to Western Colorado’s Jason Hannenberg at 149 pounds, then received a forfeit in the third-place match.
Alexander Holguin won his first three matches at 165 pounds to get to the semifinals, but lost 3-2 to Western’s Hunter Mullin. He placed fourth, losing 6-5 to Trey Brisker of Air Force.
SWIMMING & DIVING
It all came down to the final event of the A3 Performance Invitational at El Pomar Natatorium.
The Colorado Mesa women’s swimming team trailed Northern Arizona in the team standings. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Lauren White, Ruby Bottai, Kelsea Wright and Davy Brown came through, winning the event in a Division II “B” cut time to forge a tie with the Lumberjacks.
Keeping with the theme of the four-day meet, the Mavericks achieved 17 B-cut times and two automatic qualifying times.
One day after automatically qualifying in the 100 backstroke, Mesa’s Ben Sampson did it again, blowing away the field in the 200 backstroke, winning by five seconds with his qualifying time of 1 minute, 43.91 seconds. Sampson was selected the men’s swimmer of the meet.
Not to be outdone, the Mavs’ Lily Borgenheimer also earned a spot in the national meet with her automatic qualifying time in the 200 breaststroke. Borgenheimer, who won the event by more than six seconds, was selected the women’s swimmer of the meet.
Earning B-cut times for Mesa women were: Robyn Naze (1,650 freestyle); White and Katerina Matoskova (200 backstroke) and Logan Anderson (100 freestyle).
Mesa men qualifying for nationals with B-cut times were: Gavin Anderson and Jacob Troescher (1,650 freestyle); Andrew Scoggin, Lane Austin and Jeremy Koch (200 backstroke); Matheus Laperriere, Mado Elkady, Felipe D’Orsi and Kuba Kiszczak (100 freestyle); Matt Barrett (200 breaststroke); Dejan Urbanek and Jake Simmons (200 butterfly) and the 400 freestyle relay team.
Volleyball
CMU's Sydney Leffler was selected to the RMAC All-Tournament team. Leffler, a freshman outside hitter, had 31 kills in the Mavericks' two tournament matches.
Colorado School of Mines, which defeated CMU in five sets Friday night, rallied from a two-set deficit to upset top-seeded and top-ranked Metro State 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-9 in the championship match. Mines setter Drew Stokes was selected as the tournament MVP.
Mines receives an automatic bid to the South Central Regional tournament. Bids will be announced at 5:30 Monday evening on ncaa.com. The Mavericks (21-6) were ranked fourth in the region last week and should receive an at-large bid along with Metro State.