Running efficient offense, playing outstanding defense — and committing only one second-half turnover — added up to a 90-45 runaway victory for the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team Friday night against Adams State at Brownson Arena.
The Mavericks (9-5, 3-2 RMAC) spread out the offense, with all but one player scoring and four reaching double figures.
Trevor Baskin had his way inside, scoring 16 points off the bench, with five assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
Isaac Jessup, who got his first start of the season in place of leading scorer Blaise Threatt, had 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers and going 6 of 10 from the field, and Owen Koonce coming off the bench to add another 14 points.
Threatt left last Saturday's game with an apparent knee injury. Koonce missed last week's games with a hip injury that Mike DeGeorge feared could cause him to miss a significant amount of time. Instead, the redshirt freshman transfer from the University of Colorado was cleared to play and went 6 of 9 from the field, with two 3-pointers, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 21 minutes.
Reece Johnson, who had struggled from the field the past couple of games, got back into a good rhythm, making five of eight shots, a pair of 3s and finished with 13 points. He also had three rebounds and three assists — CMU had 26 assists on 37 made baskets. The Mavericks (9-5, 3-2 RMAC) shot 56.9% from the field after making 64% of their shots in the first half.
Defensively, the Mavericks allowed the Grizzlies (6-5, 2-3) to shoot only 35% and forced them into 25 turnovers, leading to 36 points. Adams State scored only six points off CMU's 11 turnovers, 10 of which were in the first half, when the Mavericks had only a 12-point lead at the break.
A 14-6 run midway through the first half pushed a three-point lead to 22-11, and CMU stretched a 38-26 halftime advantage to 21 points, 53-32, in the opening six minutes of the second half after Koonce picked up a loose ball in the paint took a pass in the paint from Baskin for a layup. The Mavericks went on a 15-point scoring run in the second half as they turned the game into a rout.
Koonce's breakaway dunk with 12:25 to play after another Adams State turnover made it 57-34, and the lead reached 30 when Baskin grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in with 6:24 remaining.
The game marked the college debut of Sam Goulet, a highly regarded 6-foot-5 guard who redshirted two years ago after a knee injury and did not play last season. Goulet played the final four minutes, missing his only shot but grabbing three rebounds, blocking one shot and dishing out one assist.
Mesa outscored the Grizzlies 54-24 in the paint, had a 19-0 advantage in transition and the bench outscored Adams State's reserves 48-16.