From the dozens of emails Colorado Mesa men’s basketball coach Mike DeGeorge receives every day from high school players looking for a school, and observing players during CMU’s summer team camps, he settled on two 6-foot-8 forwards during the November signing period.
Eddie Kurjak is a senior at Longmont High School who averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 blocks a game as a junior. He was a first-team all-Northern League selection and made the all-state honorable mention team last season. In the offseason, he played for the Colorado Titans in the Prep Hoops National Circuit.
“We love Eddie’s athleticism, motor and potential for continued growth. He has been a highly successful three sport athlete and student at Longmont High School,” DeGeorge said in a release Monday announcing the signings. “We believe the combination of his character and potential for growth with an increased focus on basketball will lead to great improvement. His unique skill set to finish around the rim within our ball screen offense, protect the rim on defense and rebound will be a big addition to the young core we have assembled. There is a chance for this group to be very special and Eddie can be a key contributor.”
Ty Allred, from Mona, Utah, averaged a double-double last season, 18.5 points and 10 rebounds, at Juab High School. He played for Salt Lake Metro in the offseason, which won the 2019 Pangos Elite Sweet 16 title.
“Ty’s approach, basketball IQ and skill make him a great addition to our program. His 7-foot wingspan will also help,” DeGeorge said. “He is an excellent student with great character, which will help him reach his tremendous potential. His ability to stretch the floor and guard multiple positions will complement this group well.”
The Mavericks are scheduled to open the 2020-21 season Dec. 4 at Brownson Arena, facing Colorado Christian, then playing Metro State on Dec. 5. CMU is still working with the Mesa County Health Department on protocols, but all games are streamed online for free at CMUMavericks.com.
Swimming
Mahmoud Elgayar reached NCAA Division II provisional qualifying times in three events last week in a series of time trials and on Monday was voted the RMAC swimmer of the week.
Elgayar, a junior from Cairo, Egypt, has national B-cut times in the 200-yard breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. He’s a seven-time All-American and had won five RMAC championship races in his first two seasons.