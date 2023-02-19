If you go get popcorn at halftime of a Colorado Mesa men's basketball game, you'd better hope the line at the concession stand is short.
If not, and you miss the first couple of minutes of the second half, what was a seven-point lead could be 17 by the time you get back to your seat.
That's what happened Saturday night in a 76-61 victory over CSU Pueblo at Brownson Arena, and it's not the first time the No. 17 Mavericks (22-4, 17-3 RMAC) have shown their “spurtability.”
“We are very good in transition, so our defense, when we get great ball pressure and we get some turnovers, we convert quickly,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “And it energizes us and our defense gets more engaged and we get stops and we get out and run and we're able to go on these stretches. Tonight, we struggled a little bit in the half-court at times in the first half, but when our defense gets us going, we're able to convert in transition and able to string baskets together.”
Saturday, that string was 12 straight points, started when Blaise Threatt picked his way through the defense for a driving layup just before the halftime buzzer for a 34-27 lead. It stopped when Lian Ramiro ended the ThunderWolves' scoring drought with a 3-pointer 2½ minutes into the second half.
Before that, the Mavericks scored the first 10 points of the half, with Threatt opening the half with a second-chance 3-pointer and finishing the run with a 3 after a CSU Pueblo turnover. In between Trevor Baskin drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws and Mac Riniker muscled inside for a layup.
The lead dipped below double digits only briefly — 19 seconds — in the second half after Pueblo (11-15, 7-13) cut it to 49-40 with a pair of free throws, but Threatt responded with a layup. Two minutes later, the Mavs were back up by 17.
Threatt, freed from the box-and-one defense he faced Friday night against New Mexico Highlands, celebrated with a 27-point night, hitting four 3-pointers and nine of 16 shots from the field, along with making five of six free throws.
“It was something I've never seen before,” Threatt said. “I've seen a lot of denials and stuff like that, but I've never really seen a full box-and-one where it's just full-court denial and I didn't really know how to break it and felt like I was getting in other guys' way.”
Without the gimmick defense, Threatt picked his times to drive to score, when to drive and dish and when to shoot from the perimeter. A couple of times he used a hard jab-step to get his defender to drop back to guard against the drive, then calmly hit a 3-pointer.
“Every game is gonna be different for me and some games they're gonna go over screens, some games under, so I just have to make sure I make the right read and I truly believe every shot I take is gonna go in, regardless of the point in the game,” Threatt said.
“I work on all those shots so when they do go in, it's a good feeling and when it doesn't, it doesn't really mess me up because I know the next one is gonna go in. It's just my mindset going into it.”
Owen Koonce, who got the start in place of Isaac Jessup, who injured a hand Friday night when he hit the floor hard going after a loose ball and is out indefinitely, scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half and also helped pick up some of the defensive intensity missing with Jessup.
“I've just gotta make my impact trying to fill the hole that Isaac leaves because obviously he's one of our best defenders,” Koonce said. “We did struggle in the first half with communication a lot, but luckily they weren't hitting every shot, but they were getting some open looks, especially in transition
"But in the second half, we kind of put it back together, figured out we just need to talk more and the communication was better. They didn't get as many good shots, so that really helped and that's kind of why we pulled away.”
Koonce missed much of last season with injuries and the past couple of weeks has taken another big step in his game as he's getting more comfortable in the system.
“It's always nice to see the first couple go through,” he said. “That gave me a little bit of confidence, and then just making the right reads. They went under a couple of ball screens, so I pulled a quick tricker. Coach KB (assistant Kyle Bossier) always likes to say, don't go under, so I was just keeping that in mind. They went under, so I shot and they went in.”
Riniker was his usual defensive pest and the Mavericks fed off his energy, which helped create a dozen turnovers and 16 points in transition. And when they weren't scoring in transition, the Mavericks were finding open shooters, hitting 11 of 29 from the 3-point line. For the game, CMU shot 47% from the field and nearly 38% from long distance.
“We've definitely taken another step this year,” DeGeorge said. “Guys are just more comfortable with each other and more comfortable with the flow of the offense. We've made some changes with the offense that's really helped get the ball moving and guys are way more comfortable just shooting. We recognized last year, particularly Black Hills' game plan was to just not guard us on the perimeter and we had to get everything to the next level to where we can make those shots.
“We've been able to do that all year and we've emerged as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the league. Guys are shooting it with a whole lot of confidence and recognize how important it is to do that.”