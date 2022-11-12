In the first half Friday night, the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team was playing the game.
In the second half, the Mavericks were playing to win the game.
That's what CMU coach Mike DeGeorge saw as the biggest difference, especially on defense, in the Mavericks' 81-64 victory over St. Edward's University in the first round of the D2 Conference Challenge at Brownson Arena.
“Our execution was OK, but we were competing to win the game in the second half, and in the first half we were just playing,” DeGeorge said of how the Mavericks turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 17-point win. “It was great to see that competitive spirit, and that's what it takes against good opponents like St. Ed's.”
For awhile in the first half — after Mac Riniker got the crowd of nearly 2,000 going with a baseline drive and dunk off the opening tip — the Mavericks played to the Hilltoppers' pace, getting sped up a bit on offense and seeing St. Edward's knock down tough shot after tough shot. Half of St. Edward's made baskets in the first half were 3-pointers — the Hilltoppers hit six in the first half and 11 in the game — and shot 42.9% from the field.
“Honestly, defensively we did a pretty solid job,” DeGeorge said. “They're very difficult to guard and they have such great pace in the way they run their offense. It's just really demanding anytime, but particularly this early. Whenever I watched film of them against us from the previous year it's like we're a half-step behind everything.
“I think we probably did the best job guarding them since I've been here. I felt like they still got some good looks, maybe they had a little bit of tired legs in that second half. Some of their shots came up short and then we got going offensively going off transition off those misses and the game turned.”
In the second half, the Mavericks pushed out on shooters better, switched screens better and had a 24-13 edge on the boards. They also shot 58.3% from the field in the second half, 10.2% better than the first 20 minutes, and allowed St. Edward's to shoot 27.6% in the second half.
Trevor Baskin scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half despite being double-teamed in the post.
“I just felt like I had a matchup wherever I went,” Baskin said. “The bigger guy (Sean Elkinton) was a lot slower and he was giving me a step so I knew if I got a full head of steam I could turn around.”
St. Edward's also tried trapping Blaise Threatt on the perimeter, which didn't faze the redshirt sophomore guard, who had no turnovers in more than 30 minutes of playing time. In fact, the Mavericks turned the ball over only nine times.
“We saw when they come off ball screens they trap hard and we talked that we noticed that when they trap hard like that, if we get the ball off early, somebody is going to be open either low or on the back side,” Threatt said.
He followed a driving layup by Reece Johnson with a corner 3-pointer off a skip pass from Isaac Jessup with just less than 14 minutes to play that cut what was a six-point deficit to one, 47-46. Elkinton scored on an inbounds play when Baskin was called for goaltending, but three free throws, two by Christopher Speller, who was fouled on a drive, tied the game at 49-49 with 11:39 to play.
Baskin went inside for a bucket, and with 10 minutes left in the game, Speller got a steal and Baskin ended up with the ball in the corner.
He was trapped there and couldn't find an open teammate, but kept his hands active with the ball and drew a foul.
“He kept on going into me and I was like, ‘OK, at some point this is either gonna be a foul ...’ I was trying to find somebody but it wasn't happening,” Baskin said. His two free throws put CMU up 53-49.
A 3-pointer by Mason Hix gave the 'Toppers a 54-53 lead with 9:05 remaining, but that was their last lead — Mesa scored the next eight points and 10 of 12.
Speller and Riniker challenged a shot by Uche Dibiamaka and Isaac Jessup grabbed the rebound as the St. Edward's bench screamed for a foul. Instead, Jessup passed ahead to Johnson, who dropped a pass along the baseline for a dunk by Baskin and a 63-56 lead.
Riniker followed with one of his five steals and took the ball the length of the floor, finishing with a spinning layup for a 65-56 lead.
Riniker had nine points, six rebounds and two blocked shots, Threatt scored 16 points and Johnson 12 for the Mavericks, who play Dallas Baptist at 7 tonight. The Patriots, a big, physical, athletic team, downed Colorado Christian 89-60. The Cougars play St. Edward's at 5 today.
With only a week to readjust their roles after losing All-American big man Ethan Menzies to a knee injury for the second straight year, the Mavericks slid right back into how they adjusted last season. Baskin is back at center and Riniker at forward. Johnson and Speller flanked Threatt in the backcourt, and the Mavs also showed a small lineup, with 6-foot-5 Owen Koonce swinging from guard to forward.
“I don't care what position I play, I'd just rather have Ethan on the court,” Baskin said. “I'm pretty heartbroken for him; I can't imagine what he's going through. We said in the pregame, we're playing for Ethan right now. He's a leader, he's a captain and he put in all the work and to just be that unlucky, we're taking it upon ourselves to play (for) him and play the way he wants us to play.”