Jared Small had just missed two 3-pointers, but with time winding down and Colorado Mesa’s season on the brink, the senior swingman didn’t hesitate.
“I think I had missed three straight at that point and every time I missed, I looked at the scoreboard and it was getting closer and closer,” Small said. “I thought ‘Dang,’ that little thought got in my head, but I wasn’t going to let my team down. Everybody was saying the exact thing, everyone believes in me and that believe, it just goes a long way.
“Even though I was thinking, ‘Oh, man, should I be shooting this?’ I knew I had to. I knew it was the right thing to do.”
After Trevor Baskin’s short jumper missed with 1:54 to play with the Mavericks down 58-56 to top-seeded Lubbock Christian, Blaise Threatt tipped the ball back out to Georgie Dancer, who found Small on the wing.
Small hit one of his signature catch-and-shoot rainbow 3s, and this one hit nothing but net, putting Colorado Mesa up 59-58, the shot the Mavericks had to have in their 63-62 victory Sunday night in the South Central Regional semifinal in Lubbock, Texas.
The Mavericks (26-9) will play RMAC foe Black Hills State (24-7) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for the regional title and a trip to the Division II Elite Eight. The teams split during the regular season.
“Both leagues in this region are great and it would have been great to see a few more (RMAC) teams in. We had battled all year and I think our league was deserving of representation, but it all comes down to the numbers and about 12 schools all came out about the same after Lubbock and West Texas being a little bit above everyone else, so it’s just the way it falls,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “It’s great for our league to have both teams in the final.”
The Chapparals (27-4), ranked No. 7 in the nation, retook the lead with just less than a minute to play.
“When they made that run (CMU led by 12, 51-39 with 8:35 to play) we called the timeout and Coach made a really good point. He talked about how it was basically how the game went in the first half except we made a run and they made a run,” said Trevor Baskin, who led the Mavericks with 18 points. “We just had to stay level-headed, relax. It got really loud in there but the law of averages and the practices and hard work paid off.”
Out of the timeout, Baskin took a lob from Dancer off a slip screen, rolling to the basket for a dunk with 29 seconds remaining.
“We knew they were going to be switching, so we knew it had the possibility to be there,” Baskin said of the screen-and-roll. “They cleared out the paint because they had to respect the shooters in the corners and then Georgie threw just a fantastic pass, just high enough where I can catch it and just go finish.”
That made it 61-60, and when Lloyd Daniels missed a layup on the other end with eight seconds to play, Small bear-hugged the rebound and was fouled. His free throws gave CMU a three-point cushion, but the Chaps had a chance to send it to overtime when Reece Johnson was called for a foul on Rowan MacKenzie’s desperation 3-pointer just before the horn.
After a video review to check how much time was left (1.1 seconds), MacKenzie made the first and third free throws, but missed the second. The Mavs inbounded the ball to Johnson in the corner, who was immediately fouled with 0.3 seconds left. He purposely missed the free throw and the Chaps didn’t have time to get a full-court shot off before the horn. Threatt, who started for the second straight night, finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
“I’m proud of them,” DeGeorge said. “It’s the group we’ve seen all year, they’re really tough-minded defensively and if we attack matchups, it makes it difficult for other teams to guard all five on the floor.”
Small, who finished with 15 points, but made only three of 11 3-point attempts (the Mavs were 9 of 26, the Chaps 5 of 22), said DeGeorge calmed the Mavs down during Lubbock Christian’s second-half surge, and he had no doubt when he stepped to the free-throw line in a one-point game.
“At this point, I’ve shot thousands and thousands of free throws,” he said. “The thing I just say in my head is ‘You’ve been here before, you’re built for this. You’ve been here before, you’re built for this.’ That’s all I was thinking.”