Colorado Mesa enters the final week of the regular season as the No. 5 men’s basketball team in the country.
After rallying to defeat then-No. 1 Colorado School of Mines 64-58 last weekend, the Mavericks (16-1, 16-1 RMAC) moved up two spots from No. 7 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II poll. Fifth is the highest CMU’s men’s team has been ranked since joining Division II.
After six weeks at the top of the national rankings, the Orediggers fell to No. 7 after its undefeated season ended.
Tuesday, the RMAC released the official RPI standings for the top eight teams, which will determine the tournament seeds. The Maverick men are first with a score of 16.65, just ahead of Mines at 16.23.
The CMU women are fifth at 13.32, only .07 points behind Black Hills State, so Friday’s game against league-leading Western Colorado (15.50) is crucial. Mines is second at 15.44.
Tournament pairings will be announced after Saturday’s games. The top four seeds host the quarterfinal games Tuesday, March 2, with the highest remaining seed hosting the semifinal and championship games next weekend.
Two changes to this weekend’s schedule have been made — the women’s team will not play Saturday night because of COVID-19 issues in the Fort Lewis program. The men’s game between CMU and Fort Lewis will tip off at 6 p.m. at Brownson Arena.
The women’s game will not be made up. Because the RMAC Tournament begins Tuesday, March 2, all regular-season games must be completed by Saturday. The CMU men will not make up the home game that was twice postponed by Colorado Mines. Friday’s home games against Western Colorado are still on as scheduled.
The NCAA will release its second West Region list of teams under consideration for the national playoffs this afternoon. Both CMU teams were under consideration last week. The RMAC Tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the regional — the men’s West Region tournament will be in Golden, the women’s at Brownson Arena.