After Friday night’s loss at Colorado School of Mines, the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team needed to steal one against No. 12 Regis on Saturday.
The Mavericks’ balance allowed them to do just that in a thrilling 86-80 victory in Denver, snapping Regis’ 14-game winning streak. The Mavericks (15-7, 9-4 RMAC) handed the Rangers (14-2, 9-1) their first conference loss of the season, with six players scoring in double figures.
“It was crazy,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “The last two minutes seemed to take two hours.”
Reece Johnson led the way with a career-high 25 points, hitting five of six from the 3-point line, and Georgie Dancer and Blaise Threatt had 13 each.
Jared Small added 11 points and 10 rebounds, with Trevor Baskin and Mac Riniker each scoring 10 points.
The recipe for the victory was the same as the Mavericks have used all season — figure out how to best attack the Rangers in the first half, make a couple of adjustments and then execute.
“The end of the first half we started switching ball screens and made a 12-point run to get back in it,” DeGeorge said. “The second half we figured if we continued with the switching game it would be an advantage for us.”
Down 43-40 at halftime, the Mavs settled down on the offensive end, working for high-percentage shots — they shot 66.7% in the second half and 60% overall — and also knocked down six of eight from the 3-point line.
Dancer tied the game at 43-43 with a 3-pointer 17 seconds into the half. Johnson followed with a 3 about 30 seconds later and the Mavericks didn’t trail the rest of the game.
They built the lead to 68-53 with 9:17 remaining on a 3-pointer by Johnson and had a 12-point lead, 75-63, with 5:03 remaining after a layup by Trevor Baskin.
Dancer, who played despite a stomach ailment, grabbed a defensive rebound with 3:45 remaining and doubled over, then hobbled to the end line. DeGeorge said both of Dancer’s calves cramped and he was unable to return.
The Rangers started pressing, and after Isaac Jessup hit a layup off the press breaker, the Mavs had trouble in the final two minutes against the press, turning it over a couple of times.
Regis pulled within five, 85-80, with 14 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Brian Dawson, but Jared Small made one free throw three seconds later and the Mavs forced a miss in the final seconds.
The victory keeps CMU in third place in the league.
“The reality in our league is the upper half is all about matchups,” DeGeorge said, “and who can find matchups to attack and exploit teams a little bit.”
Women’s Basketball
Dani Turner became the 19th player in Colorado Mesa women’s basketball history to score 1,000 career points, and she and her backcourt mate, Mariah Martin carried the Mavericks to a 75-61 victory at Regis.
Turner needed nine points on Saturday to reach the milestone, but early foul trouble sent her to the bench for much of the first half, and she was three points shy at halftime, with the Mavs up 34-25.
A layup with 48 seconds left in the third quarter put her at 999 points and in the first minute of the fourth quarter, Martin fed her for a layup for a 52-41 lead and 1,001 points.
Turner finished with 24 points and now has 1,015 career points. She reached the milestone despite not playing much her first two seasons.
“She didn’t have the role she’s been doing until her junior year, and her senior year she was hurt half of it and the other half played hurt,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “To do what she’s done is phenomenal. That’s a testament to how much time she spends in the gym. People don’t realize that, and she’s added something to her game every year. That’s what you want to see as a coach, someone so determined to get better every year and she’s done it.”
Martin scored 31 points, only two off her career high, on a night the Mavericks needed the graduate student point guard to do a little bit of everything. She had eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and only two turnovers, playing the entire game.
“She played a game we needed from her and put our team on her back,” Wagner said. “When we needed something she got it. The attention Mariah got, Dani was able to get cleaner looks at the basket and she carried us for a little bit in the second half.”
The Mavericks lost Sophie Hadad to a left knee injury only two minutes into the game.
CMU clamped down on defense, allowing the Rangers to shoot only 16.7% from the field (3 of 18) in the second quarter and 35.4% for the game. Regis (9-8, 5-6) made only two of 21 attempts from the 3-point line. Martin had three of the Mavericks’ six 3-pointers — Mesa shot 49.2% from the field, nearly 60% in the second half, 17 of 29.
“One thing we talked about is we were too conservative on defense (in a loss to Colorado Mines on Friday), playing not to make mistakes. Our posts did a good job of defending and that takes the pressure off our guards. If we can elevate our game like that on the defensive side hopefully we can start to make a run here at the end of February and into March.
“You want to be at full strength and obviously we’re not and Monday (at Black Hills State) we realize we’re going to be down a few people. Hopefully the kids will get some energy from this game and finish off the road trip right.”
Swimming
Lily Borgenheimer improved on her NCAA national championship qualifying time in the 400 individual medley and Ben Sampson won an event against Division I competition for the second straight day.
Borgenheimer swam 4:31.89 in the 400 IM to move into the top spot in the conference, placing third in the race. She was also third in the 200 breaststroke (2:20.39) and was fifth in the 100 (1:05.54).
Sampson won the 200 backstroke in the triangular against the University of Denver and the University of Utah.
The men’s 200 free relay team was second (1:53.87) and Dejan Urbanek was second in the 200 butterfly (1:54.96).
On the women’s side, Kelsea Wright was second in the 200 free (1:53.87) and Katerina Matoskova was second in the 200 backstroke (2:04.84).
The Maverick men lost both duals, 239-61 to Utah and 159-141 to Denver. The women lost to Utah 250-49 and to Denver 218-82 in the final competition of the season before the RMAC championships Feb. 9-12 at El Pomar Natatorium.