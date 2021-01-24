Jared Small heard the instructions in the huddle.
At least he heard part of what Mike DeGeorge called.
“Coach called the play and it was coming to me. And then he said if I have an open look, take it, but if not, then look for something else,” Small said Saturday night after the No. 8 Mavericks escaped with an 81-80 overtime thriller against Regis. “Honestly, in my head, all I heard was, ‘If you have an open look, take it.’ ”
Small’s high-arcing 3-pointer with 1:21 to play in regulation sent the game into overtime, and with time running out in overtime and the Mavericks down a point, it was another “Jared, if you’ve got a shot...” moment.
Regis’ Brian Dawson, who poured in 29 points for the Rangers, hit a baseline jumper with 26 seconds to play, and the Mavericks called time with 19 seconds left. The ball ended up in Small’s hands at the top of the key, and with a quick shot fake, he opened up a driving lane for a layup with four seconds remaining.
“I was thinking 3 but I was like ‘OK, we can get something better than that, we’re only down one, we don’t need a 3,’ ” Small said. “I had just hit that 3 to put it in overtime and I knew he’d go for (the shot fake), so I drove and I was waiting for the big to come help off, but he didn’t really come, so it was open for me.”
Then it was time for everyone to hold their breath as Dawson pulled up from the wing for a 3-pointer that glanced off the rim and into Reece Johnson’s hands as the horn sounded.
Small’s two buckets were big, but the Mavericks got contributions up and down the lineup to remain undefeated against a game Regis team that’s been in every game this season despite winning only two of seven.
Ethan Menzies dominated the first half and finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds — he had 15 points and eight boards in the first half. The guards did the damage in the second, with Small scoring 11 of his 16 in the second half and overtime, but he buried a 3 at the first-half horn to put CMU up 35-29 at the break.
“I’m just kind of taking what they give me,” Menzies said. “If he gives me middle, I’m going to go middle; if he gives me baseline, I’m going baseline. I don’t really look at the match and say, oh, I can take this or that. I just take what they give me. They never brought a double (team) and we were practicing that all week.”
Blaise Threatt, who missed several games early with a separated shoulder, had a dozen points in the best game of his freshman season so far. Mac Riniker had 10 points and seven rebounds and threw down a rim-rattling dunk after a steal in the second half that got the roaring approval of the students who were seeing their first basketball game of the season. Classes begin Monday.
“It definitely gave us a boost in the first half,” Menzies said of the crowd, announced at 142.
“Those empty gyms are a weird environment,” Small said. “We do a good job keeping each other up but when the crowd’s giving you energy, it’s just an extra boost.”
Menzies got the students going with his dunk in the first half, but CMU, despite shooting 54% from the field, couldn’t shake the Rangers, mainly because Dawson kept knocking down shots. He hit one 3 with Menzies, a half-foot taller, sticking his hand right in Dawson’s face.
“You’ve gotta tip your hat to those players,” Menzies said. “They’re gonna make tough shots, but this kid right here (Small) makes tough shots, too.”
Georgie Dancer didn’t score until overtime, but he made four free throws and scored a driving layup in the extra five minutes, and settled the Mavericks’ offense, especially in the second half.
Close games are nothing new to this team, but this one went right to the wire — and beyond.
“You have to go through these types of games for the year we want to have,” Small said. “We want to go all the way and if we get to those later games, those teams are going to be really good and we’re probably going to end up in situations just like that. Knowing we can be behind, we can be in front, no matter what, we’re going to find a way to win.”