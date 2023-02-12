111922 cmu swim 15.jpg

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Colorado Mesa’s Lily Borgenhiemer takes a breath during the 200-yard breaststroke in this file photo. Saturday during the RMAC Championships at El Pomar Natatorioum, Borgenheimer won her 20th RMAC title with in an automatic-qualifying time of 2 minutes, 13.02 seconds in the 200 breaststroke.

 Scott Crabtree

Yes, Lily Borgenheimer made the right decision to return to Colorado Mesa for her bonus year of eligibility.

The redshirt senior, who swam at CMU for only three years after transferring from Minnesota State, won her seventh RMAC championship of the week and the 20th of her career Saturday night, leading the top-ranked Mavericks to their fifth straight conference title.