Yes, Lily Borgenheimer made the right decision to return to Colorado Mesa for her bonus year of eligibility.
The redshirt senior, who swam at CMU for only three years after transferring from Minnesota State, won her seventh RMAC championship of the week and the 20th of her career Saturday night, leading the top-ranked Mavericks to their fifth straight conference title.
In her final race at El Pomar Natatorium, Borgenheimer, the first swimmer to win a national title for the Mavericks, put on a show, clocking an automatic qualifying time of 2 minutes, 13.02 seconds in the 200-yard breaststroke. Her 20-point win put the Mavericks over 1,200 points — at that time, second-place Colorado School of Mines had 671.
The women’s team won all but two swimming events during the week and both diving titles to win going away with 1,325 points — and won despite its national qualifiers competing without tapering, which they’ll do, cutting down their mileage, before the national championships next month. Mines was second with 717.
Mesa took the top six spots in the 100 freestyle, with freshman Ada Qunell winning in 50.55 seconds. She was followed by Ruby Bottai, Logan Anderson, Izzy Powers, Olivia Hansson and Ellie Williams, all of whom recorded B-cut national times.
Katerina Matoskova won her fifth RMAC title of the week, claiming the 200 backstroke in 1:59.33, followed by Lauren White in 2:00.99, both B-cut times.
Freshman Kenya Meyer won the 3-meter diving title by scoring a national-qualifying 460.15 points. Kyra Apodaca was second with 455.65 points, also good for a spot in the national pre-qualifying meet.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Powers, Hansson, Williams and Emily Moreland combined to win the final women’s race of the week in 3:24.84, yet another national B time.
The men’s team also won its fifth straight title going away, led by Ben Sampson’s four conference titles. The redshirt sophomore set an RMAC Championships record of 1:44.49 in the 200 backstroke, breaking the mark of 1:44.79 that had stood since 2015. Jeremy Koch was second, Andrew Scoggin third, Austin Lane fourth and Jackson Moe fifth in the event, with Koch and Scoggin reaching B standard times.
Kyle Benjamin was second in the 1,650 free in 15:49.71, a B standard.
The CMU men, ranked third in the nation, scored 1,183 points, well ahead of Oklahoma Christian’s 848.
The Eagles’ Brandon Heredia set an RMAC meet record of 43.76 seconds in the 100 free, with CMU’s Mohamed Elkady second in a B-cut time of 44.5. Kuba Kiszczak was fourth, Felipe D’Orsi fifth and Matheus Lapierre seventh, all registering B-cut times.
Heredia led Oklahoma Christian’s winning 400 free relay team to a time of 2:55.61 in the final event of the championships, which will leave El Pomar next year. Oklahoma Christian will be the host team, but the meet will be in Lenexa, Kansas.
Wrestling
Three straight wins in the middle weights, including two pins, lifted Colorado Mesa’s wrestling team to a 28-16 victory over Chadron State, winning the RMAC title outright with an undefeated conference season.
Down 9-3 after the first three bouts, Daniel Magana claimed a 6-3 victory at 149 pounds and Ryan Wheeler, ranked No. 6 at 157 pounds, pinned Brody Lamb, who entered the match undefeated, in the third period, and Gus Dalton, ranked No. 9, pinned Preston Renner in the third period at 165 pounds.
A pin by Jason Bynarowicz at 184 and a 13-0 major decision by Kash Anderson at 197 secured the victory.
Dawson Collins rebounded from a loss Thursday with an 8-2 victory at 125 pounds, scoring two third-period takedowns to extend a 2-1 lead. Collin Metzgar lost 4-3 in a matchup of top-10 wrestlers at 133 pounds. Metzgar, ranked ninth, was up 3-2, but second-ranked Quentrevion Smith scored a late takedown for the win.
Tennis
CMU’s men won five of six singles matches and swept the doubles matches for a 6-1 win over Augustana in Kearney, Nebraska, then defeated William Jewell 5-3 to go 4-0 on the weekend.
William Leschig won a second-set tiebreaker in his 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) No. 2 singles win against Augustana, Jorge Abreu claimed a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory at No. 4 and Jandre Van Wyk won a three-setter, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 at No. 5.
The Cardinals won the doubles point, but CMU came back to win five of six singles matches, showing their depth by shuffling the lineup from its first dual of the day. Abreu again won a tough match, puling out a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5) victory at No. 3 singles. Mesa won the other four singles matches in straight sets.
The women’s team lost 5-0 to Augustana in a dual played to clinch. After winning the doubles point, the Vikings won at four singles matches. Paige Furin led her No. 5 singles match 6-0, 3-5 when Augustana clinched the dual.
Track & Field
Elijah Williams, Zayden Davis and Gunner Rigsby all won events to lead Colorado Mesa to second place in the second Minnesota State Massive Meet, scoring 71 points.
Williams won the men’s 60-yard dash in 6.79 seconds, Davis won the 60 hurdles in 8.03 seconds and Gunner Rigsby won the triple jump with a best effort of 51 feet. 0.25 inches. Spencer Purnell was second in the triple jump at 47-9.75. Hayden Riley was third in the shot put (52-8) and Justin Thompson third in the long jump (23-0.5).
On the women’s side, Jordan Burnett was second in the 200 meters (24.94) and Kiana Jackson was second in the triple jump (39-10.5).