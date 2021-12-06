Not much went right Sunday for the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team, which was thumped 73-50 at Metro State.
The season-low shooting of 28.3% was concerning, but what bothered CMU coach Mike DeGeorge more was the Mavericks’ focus from the opening tip.
“Just the level and focus and intensity wasn’t where it needs to be,” DeGeorge said. “You do get the split on the road and it’s not going to keep you from winning your league, but the bigger thing is, what’s going on with our intensity level and what do we need to tweak and change to be more effective offensively and make sure we’re dialed into the game?”
Metro State (7-1, 1-1 RMAC) took advantage of its size inside, not giving CMU (7-4, 1-1) much of anything in the paint and outrebounding the Mavs 49-28.
The Roadrunners took a big lead early, 13-3, but Mesa climbed back into the game, cutting it to six, 18-12, with 9:09 left in the first half.
The Mavericks didn’t score again until 2:45 remained in the half, with Metro going on a 25-1 to effectively put the game out of reach before halftime. It was a 21-point game at the break, and after Blaise Threatt hit a 3-pointer to open the second-half scoring, Metro steadily built the lead, going up 25 midway through the second half.
Tyrei Randall, who was averaging 9.7 points a game before Sunday, erupted for 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including seven 3-pointers. Laolu Oke and Miles Gibson each recorded double-doubles with Oke scoring 10 points and grabbing 17 rebounds and Gibson scoring 11 points with 10 rebounds.
CMU tried to attack the paint and pass out to the perimeter, but nothing was falling — CMU made only 6 of 28 from the 3-point line, a season-low 21.4%.
“They literally were not guarding us on the perimeter,” DeGeorge said. “It’s like any little thing got us a wide-open 3 and we just didn’t make it. That was only part of the issue. When guys aren’t right mentally, they don’t make shots. They just weren’t dialed in.”
Women
Every bucket was a struggle for the Mavericks in their first loss of the season, 56-50 at Metro State.
Colorado Mesa (6-1, 1-1 RMAC) shot only 22% from the field, settling for jump shots, with the Roadrunners (5-2, 1-1) working the ball inside for higher percentage shots and shooting 41%.
“They shot 41 and we shot 22 and that’s the difference,” Colorado Mesa coach Taylor Wagner said. “We got good looks, but they’d go in and right back out. We’ve got to be able to hit those big shots.”
After battling back from nine points down, CMU finally pulled ahead late in the third quarter. Dani Turner hit back-to-back 3-pointers and CMU drew a foul and a technical against Metro’s Jaela Richardson. Kelsey Siemons and Mariah Martin made all four free throws to put CMU up 43-40.
“After that I thought it was our game,” Wagner said. “They came up with some big plays. It was 50-50 and they got an offensive rebound right under the basket and we had nobody there. They put it back in in the last minute and a half and that broke our spirit a little bit.”
Martin, who finished with 18 points, drove for a layup and drew a foul for a three-point play to tie the game at 50-50 with 6:07 remaining. That score stood until Morgan Griego grabbed an offensive rebound and put the ball back in with 1:46 remaining. Griego finished with 19 rebounds.
Martin’s free throw to tie the game was the final point the Mavericks scored — they went 0 for 8 in the final six minutes. Turner finished with 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, but took 21 shots, with Martin taking 25.
CMU was outscored 32-10 in the paint and 26-2 from the bench.
“Kelsey struggled to shoot (1 for 7), everybody did, and everyone’s a little gun-shy,” Wagner said. “But if Mariah and Dani shoot their percentage (31 and 43, respectively) we win by 10. We had good looks, they just didn’t go in.”