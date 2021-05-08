Vince Smith called a timeout only 45 seconds into the RMAC men’s lacrosse semifinal match Friday at Maverick Field, clearly unhappy with what he was seeing early from the No. 18 Mavericks.
Adams State scored a couple of minutes later, but after that, the Mavericks took control.
Up 4-2, CMU went on a 10-0 scoring spree and closed the half with a 14-3 advantage. That was more than enough in a 22-5 rout to send the Mavericks into today’s tournament championship game against rival Westminster.
The Griffins defeated CSU-Pueblo 16-6.
CMU (9-1) got four goals from Trent Pernell and three each from Jackson Palmer and Logan Haar. Carson Schwark, Jed Brummett and Jake Keyes each scored twice — a dozen Mavericks found the back of the net, part of CMU’s 66-shot onslaught.
By winning 24 of 28 faceoffs, the Mavericks controlled the pace of the game and defensively, they caused 26 turnovers. The commanding halftime lead allowed Smith to go deep into his bench, helping save the starters’ legs for today. He also played four keepers, one per quarter, with Nolan Hoffman making one save to get the victory. Hans Plock made four saves in the fourth quarter.
Women’s Lacrosse
Down three goals early in the second half, the No. 24 Mavericks rattled off seven consecutive goals to hold off CU-Colorado Springs 15-13 and advance to the RMAC tournament championship match for the first time in program history.
The Mavericks (8-4) trailed 9-6, but Kiley Davis scored her 31st goal of the season, and 46 seconds later Ashton Whittle scored her 24th. Melanie Evans took a pass from Lauren Wick and connected with 23:20 remaining to tie the game, and 11 minutes later, after goals from Brianna Anderson, Regan Wentz and two from Lauren Wick, CMU was up 13-9.
The Mountain Lions cut it to two, 14-12, with just less than eight minutes to play, but Davis answered with 6:23 remaining to give CMU just enough cushion.
Colorado Mesa faces top-seeded Regis, ranked No. 10 in the nation, for the title on Sunday afternoon in Denver.
Baseball
Sophomore right-hander Andrew Morris gave up three runs on four hits in the first inning at CSU-Pueblo.
The ThunderWolves managed only five hits the rest of the way in the opening game of a rare Friday doubleheader, which the No. 1 Mavericks swept 7-3, 12-6, securing at least a share of the RMAC title and the No. 1 seed in the RMAC tournament in two weeks.
The Mavs (32-2, 29-1 RMAC) need one more win to claim their ninth straight RMAC regular-season title (27th overall) outright.
Mesa’s offense got to Brett Matthews for four runs in the third inning, three on Jordan Stubbings’ home run. Matt Turner added a fifth-inning solo shot, giving him 16 for the season.
Morris (7-0) finished the seven-inning game giving up three runs on nine hits. He struck out four and walked two. After the first inning, only one CSU-Pueblo base runner reached third.
Haydn McGeary hit two home runs in the second game, a solo shot in the first and a three-run shot in the sixth to break a 5-5 tie. McGeary now has 14 HRs and 69 RBI on the season. Conrad Villafuerte and Caleb Farmer also went deep in CMU’s 20th straight win.
Men’s Golf
On a windy, rainy day in Washington, Colorado Mesa dropped to ninth place in the South Central/West Regional tournament.
The Mavericks shot a 303 as a team, and Pablo Diaz, who was tied for second after the first round, carded a 77 and is tied for 15th. Peter Grossenbacher is tied for 21st after a 75 and Yael Chahin is tied for 30th, shooting a second-round 71.
Oklahoma Christian leads the team standings, with CSU-Pueblo’s Andrew Ni moving into first individually after his second straight round of 70.
The top four teams and the top individual not on those teams after today’s final round advance to the national championships.