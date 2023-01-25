Colorado Mesa men's basketball coach Mike DeGeorge knew Tuesday night's game was going to be a tough one.
On a quick turnaround at the end of a stretch that had the Mavericks playing six of eight games on the road, stretching from New Mexico to South Dakota to Durango to Utah, CMU's 10-game winning streak ended in a 70-63 loss to Westminster College in Salt Lake City.
The Griffins (7-13, 6-8 RMAC) had a good night from the field, shooting 51%, and an even better night at the free-throw line, outscoring the No. 16 Mavericks (15-4, 10-3) by 16 points, hitting 18 of 25 attempts. The Mavericks, conversely, shot only seven free throws, making two, and in the final four minutes, missed five of six at the line.
“We just ran out of gas,” DeGeorge said. “They're a really difficult team to play, they're just physical and they make it really hard at the offensive end, are just really well-positioned and a physical team with good athletes. We got open shots but everything was short, particularly that second half.”
Trevor Baskin hit a layup and was fouled with 3:41 to play, but missed the bonus that would have tied the game at 50-50. On the other end, Taylor Miller converted a three-point play for the Griffins, and the Mavericks couldn't get any closer than three the rest of the way.
Mesa had to foul to stop the clock and get the ball back, but in that same span of 3:41, Westminster made 11 of 14 at the line.
“They're not a very good free-throw shooting team so down the stretch we did foul a lot more than we normally would,” DeGeorge said. “We were hanging in there and tried to get a couple more stops but we were so tired and they're not a great free-throw shooting team so I figured we'd extend the game and try to create a few turnovers, too.”
Westminster, though, made enough shots, and free throws, when both teams were struggling offensively.
“Over the course of the second half we didn't do as good a job with our ball-screen defense and they were able to find some cracks and exploited us and then they drew a lot of fouls,” DeGeorge said.
“They made a couple of big plays. Nobody was scoring and they hit a big 3 and a couple of driving layups where they really ran good offense and got us extended. They just made some plays down the stretch.”
Blaise Threatt continued his stellar play, scoring 24 points to lead CMU, which returns to Brownson Arena on Saturday night against Western Colorado. Reece Johnson had 17 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and Isaac Jessup hit a couple of crucial 3-pointers and had 11 points. Baskin had eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots before fouling out late in the game.
The good news for the Mavericks is that the long road trips are over, with six of their final nine games at Brownson Arena. They travel to Denver for rematches with Colorado School of Mines and Metro State, in early February, with the regular-season finale at Western Colorado in Gunnison, their shortest road trip of the season.
“The bright part of this is now we're through it and six of our last nine are at home, so heading into the conference tournament we won't be road weary like we are now,” DeGeorge aid. “That is an advantage as you get down the stretch.
"It's just frustrating because you have this sense that the Metro loss was really going to make it hard to win the regular season and now this one on top of that is too bad because I don't think the final outcome of the regular season is going to be reflective how how we played the bulk of the year. We'll see what happens and we've just got to keep battling. This team has a lot of good basketball in front of them and a lot to accomplish this year.
“I'm excited about where we can get to, but we need to get back to Brownson and get back to school and to our normal routine. I think that will help us a lot.”