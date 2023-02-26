That whoop you heard a little after 9 o'clock Saturday night was the Colorado Mesa men's basketball players celebrating their share of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship and the overall No. 1 seed.
Colorado School of Mines upended Fort Lewis 75-64 in the final game of the regular season, dropping the fifth-ranked Skyhawks into a first-place tie with CMU with 19-3 conference records. Based on the Mavericks' 75-68 win in Durango in January — the rivals played only once in the conference's unbalanced schedule — CMU earned the top seed on the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The No. 14 Mavericks (24-4), ranked third in the South Central Region, face Metro State (12-16) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the tournament quarterfinals. The teams split the two games in the regular season, both winning on the road.
A victory means the tournament semifinals on Friday and championship on Saturday will be in Grand Junction. Quarterfinal tickets are on sale at CMUMavericks.com; if CMU wins Tuesday, ticket information will be announced after the game.
The highest remaining seed in the men's and women's tournaments after the quarterfinals hosts the final four.
The Mavericks started the RMAC season 0-2, losing to Mines and Metro at Brownson Arena. Since then, CMU has won 19 of 20 games, including beating both of those teams on the road, plus avenging an earlier loss to Westminster.
Should CMU win Tuesday, the Mavericks play either fifth-seeded Chadron State (19-9) or Colorado Mines (24-4). In the bottom half of the bracket, No. 6 Westminster (13-15) is at third-seeded Black Hills State (24-4) and No. 7 Regis (12-16) is at No. 2 Fort Lewis (25-3).
The CMU women are seeded seventh and play at Colorado Mines at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Mines was upset by Adams State on Friday, which allowed Regis to move into the top seed after winning the regular-season title.
The Mavericks (13-15) won six of their final seven games to play their way into the tournament and split the regular-season series with the Orediggers (22-5), winning in Golden earlier this month. The Mesa-Mines winner faces the winner of No. 3 Black Hills State (22-6) and No. 6 Metro State (15-13). Mines is ranked 17th in the nation and No. 1 in the region.
Regis (22-6, 19-3) hosts CSU Pueblo (14-14) in the quarterfinals, with Adams State (20-8) hosting Westminster (17-11).
The RMAC tournament champion in both the men's and women's tournament receive an automatic bid to the South Central Regional.