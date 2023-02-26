CMU vs CSUP men bb

Colorado Mesa's Trevor Baskin wraps a pass around a defender Saturday in the Mavs' game with CSU Pueblo at Brownson Arena.

 Scott Crabtree

That whoop you heard a little after 9 o'clock Saturday night was the Colorado Mesa men's basketball players celebrating their share of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship and the overall No. 1 seed.

Colorado School of Mines upended Fort Lewis 75-64 in the final game of the regular season, dropping the fifth-ranked Skyhawks into a first-place tie with CMU with 19-3 conference records. Based on the Mavericks' 75-68 win in Durango in January — the rivals played only once in the conference's unbalanced schedule — CMU earned the top seed on the head-to-head tiebreaker.