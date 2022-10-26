Colorado Mesa's Ethan Bishop hits a shot at the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open in August. Tuesday, Bishop helped the Mavericks to their first tournament win in eight years. Bishop tied for 17th in the RJGA South Central Shootout in El Paso, Texas, one of three CMU golfers to finish in the top 20.
The Colorado Mesa University men's golf team had three players under par and another carded an even-par 72 on Tuesday as the Mavericks surged seven spots in El Paso, Texas, to claim their first multi-team tournament win in more than eight years.
The Mavericks combined for a team score of 8-under 280 and bested the field of 16 teams at the RJGA South Central Shootout.
The Mavericks were in eighth place after a round of 316 on Monday and finished with a 36-hole total of 596. In the process, they defeated three nationally ranked opponents according to Golfstat, including tournament host No. 14 Western New Mexico, which finished second at 599.
Sophomore Cole Beyer led the Mavericks with a 4-under 68 on Tuesday, making eight birdies in his collegiate-best round. Beyer finished tied for 10th with a 3-over 147.
Yael Chahin and Dakota Gillman both shot a 2-under 70 on Tuesday. Chahin made five birdies and tied for 29th at 154 and Gillman made six birdies and tied for 45th (157)
Peter Grossenbacher and Ethan Bishop also finished in the top 20 overall. Grossenbacher carded an even par 72 on Tuesday, making 15 pars and two birdies to tie for 13th at 148. Bishop shot a 1 over 73 to tie for 17th (150) .
The Mavericks' win was their first multi-team tournament since besting an 8-team field at the Wolfpack Invitational in April of 2014.