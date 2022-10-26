cmu ethan bishop hole 1.jpg

Colorado Mesa's Ethan Bishop hits a shot at the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open in August. Tuesday, Bishop helped the Mavericks to their first tournament win in eight years. Bishop tied for 17th in the RJGA South Central Shootout in El Paso, Texas, one of three CMU golfers to finish in the top 20.

 Scott Crabtree

The Colorado Mesa University men's golf team had three players under par and another carded an even-par 72 on Tuesday as the Mavericks surged seven spots in El Paso, Texas, to claim their first multi-team tournament win in more than eight years.

The Mavericks combined for a team score of 8-under 280 and bested the field of 16 teams at the RJGA South Central Shootout.