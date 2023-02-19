Jed Brummett scored three goals and four others scored two each Saturday as the Colorado Mesa men’s lacrosse team gave Troy Moyer his first victory as a college coach, 15-9 at Colorado College.
Brummett scored on half of his shots, and five of his six shots were on goal for CMU, which led 8-2 after the first quarter and 11-4 at halftime.
It didn’t take the Mavericks long to get on the board, with Caden Wynne scoring only 1 minute, 1 second after the opening faceoff. Alex Blatt made it 2-0 a couple of minutes later, and then four straight goals in the final 4:41 of the quarter pushed Mesa’s 3-2 lead to 8-2.
James Steinke, Drew Eickelman, Dylan Checketts and Hunter Holcomb scored two goals apiece as CMU (1-0) was outshot by the Tigers (0-1) 47-43, but put 28 shots on goal to Colorado College’s 20.
Mesa also won 15 of 26 faceoffs, and keeper Calvin Doucette made 11 saves. Checketts won 12 of the 19 faceoffs he took.
Tennis
CMU’s women’s team won its second straight 7-0 dual against Arizona Christian at the Phoenix Duals. Ottawa University (Arizona) withdrew from the event because of a lack of healthy athletes.
The Mavericks shuffled their lineup to avoid playing the same opponents, but still won every singles match in straight sets. Macy Richards moved up to No. 1 singles and defeated Deondra Bacchus 7-5, 6-4.
Freshman Jane Steur played her second singles match of the spring season, defeating Emma Thompson 6-4, 6-3 at No. 6. The Mavericks won all three doubles matches 6-2.
The men’s team wrapped up the trip with a 4-3 victory over Ottawa.
Jandre van Wyk won a crucial three-setter at No. 4 singles, 5-7, 7-3, 6-4 against Sean Milshteen, and Diogo Manzano battled back after dropping his first set at No. 2 singles to win 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 and clinch the dual. Jorge Abreu (No. 3) and Henry Scheck (No. 6) won their matches in straight sets.