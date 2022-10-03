For a moment, it seemed that Colorado Mesa could be the first team to lose to the winless Adams State men’s soccer team the teams were in a scoreless tie on Sunday.
The Mavericks wasted little time putting that possibility to rest in the second half as they scored five unassisted goals in the period to win 5-0 at Adams.
Moses Magens broke the tie just after the 46th minute, his first of the season. Joey Joiner then found the net for the third time this season in the 59th minute, and Alvaro Parro also scored his third goal of the season in the 74th minute.
Fernando Morales and Moises Martinez scored within a minute of each other before the final horn, their fourth and first goals this season.
Diego Chavez was in goal for Mesa (6-4-1, 2-2-1 RMAC) and had three saves.
The Grizzlies (0-11-1, 0-6-1) managed just four corner kicks to the Mavericks’ seven, and were called for six fouls.
The Mesa women weren’t as successful in a 3-2 loss at Regis.
Lila Dere gave the Mavericks an early lead when she scored off of an assist from Peyton Bundy in the 16th minute.
But the Rangers (7-4-1, 6-0 RMAC) scored twice in a 50 second span and held the one goal lead into the half.
Dere again scored for Mesa (4-6-1, 2-3) on a penalty kick in the 49th minute, but Regis responded two minutes later.
The Mavericks were called for 14 fouls and managed only four shots on goal.
Chloe Dody was in goal and had five saves with the three goals.