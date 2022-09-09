It didn't take long for the Colorado Mesa men's soccer team to settle into playing at home.
Raymond Jackson fired a shot through the defense and past the Montana State Billings keeper only 3 minutes, 19 seconds into the game Thursday night, propelling the No. 18 Mavericks to a 5-1 victory at Community Hospital Unity Field in the Mavs' Kickoff Weekend.
Joey Joiner gathered a bobbled attempt of a save by Billings keeper Jeremi Campagnolo and made it 2-0 with a blast into the right side of the net at the 17:33 mark for a 2-0 halftime lead. It was Joiner's second goal of the season.
Manuel Ponce Casas scored in his fourth straight game, taking a sweet feed off the right wing from Alvaro Parra for a 3-0 lead less than five minutes into the second half — Ponce Casas, who has four goals in four games, was credited with assists on each of the first two goals, with Matheus Lazzuri also getting an assist on Joiner's goal.
Parra scored on a penalty kick after the Yellowjackets were called for a handball in the box in the 63rd minute.
After Billings ended the shutout in the 69th minute, Fernando Morales went top shelf with a little more than 10 minutes to play for his first goal of the season.
Connor Durant picked up the victory with a pair of saves, the 19th of his career, moving in to third all-time in program history — he was tied with Josh Tinaglia and is 11 wins behind Micah Conrads in only his second season. Briley Guarneri won 54 games in his career.
The Mavericks (3-1) put up 16 shots, seven on goal, with Billings (0-3) putting five of its six total shots on goal.
Billings played the final four minutes one man down after Edgar Ramirez was issued a red card after starting a brief scuffle after a tackle near the sideline. The Mavs' Stevie Koon was issued a yellow card in the shoving match.
Saturday, the Mavericks play Simon Fraser, which held off Fort Lewis 1-0 in the afternoon game at Unity Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., with Fort Lewis facing Billings at 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Coming off a five-set battle against Tampa, the No. 1 team in the nation, the Mavericks couldn't match the intensity in the opening match of the RMAC season, being swept by fourth-ranked Metro State in Denver.
The Roadrunners (8-1, 1-0 RMAC) were in charge from the start and held the No. 21 Mavericks (5-3, 0-1) to a negative hitting percentage, with one more hitting error (33) than kills (32), by far their worst attack of the season.
There were only two lead changes in each set, and the second set was tied 10 times before Metro eased in front with a four-point run to take a 19-15 lead.
All three CMU losses have come against nationally ranked teams.
Savannah Spitzer had 12 kills and hit .409, one of only two starting hitters to have a positive hitting percentage — Tye Wedhorn had four kills and hit .059. Setter Sabrina VanDeList, who had 23 assists and 14 digs, added three kills in five attempts.
The Roadrunners negated Mesa's outside attack with 14 total blocks, with Kelsey Gordon, a fifth-year senior transfer from last year's national runner-up Washburn University (Kansas), recording two solo blocks, three assisted blocks and five kills. Rylee Hladly had a dozen kills for Metro.
The defense kept the Mavericks close, with 54 digs, but the hitting errors never allowed CMU, which plays its home opener at 6 tonight against Westminster, to keep any momentum against the defending RMAC champions.
Women's Soccer
Lila Dere scored her eighth goal of the season, but Colorado Mesa lost 2-1 at Angelo State.
Dere's goal, in the 58th minute, tied the game at 1-1. Angelo State's Cindy Rodriguez found the left side of the net less than four minutes later.
The Mavericks managed only three shots the rest of the way, all of them off target. CMU (2-3) finished with 11 shots, only two on goal, both by Dere, who was limited to only three shots.
Chloe Dody made six saves to keep CMU in the game, including one in the 72nd minute to keep it a one-goal game. The Mavericks wrap up their nonconference schedule Saturday morning against Lubbock Christian.