For seven months, the sting of an overtime loss to Colorado Mines in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship game stuck with the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team.
It motivated the team to work harder and play better so that if it had another chance at the RMAC title, it wouldn’t waver.
On Saturday at Community Hospital Unity Field, the Mavericks were down 1-0 early. But, they scored a trio of unanswered goals to beat CSU-Pueblo 3-1 in front of a raucous crowd for the program’s first RMAC championship in five years.
“With what we went through last year in overtime, this feels really good to come back and bury those demons,” coach Jon Fridal said. “We did a good job defending in the first half. We talked about doubling down. On the flip side, we had some very close chances [in the first half] . So we talked about changing our movements and timing our runs.”
Once Mesa (16-3-1) found itself down early, the team stuck to its game plan and 31 minutes later, Leo Mireles and Isa Trujillo assisted a Joey Joiner goal to tie the game 1-1.
Afterwards, the team approached the student section and played to the crowd, creating a deafening scene.
The Mavericks dominated the ThunderWolves (14-5-2) for much of the second half. Fernando Morales scored his seventh goal of the season thanks to a Daisuke Takanaka assist to take the lead just a minute into the second half.
The ThunderWolves responded by picking up their pace but they could rarely penetrate Mesa’s defensive line. And on the rare occasion Pueblo had a clean look, goalkeeper Connor Durant was there for the save.
“They played unbelievable. There were multiple times in the game where I thought I was going to have come off the goal and do something crazy but they stepped up,” Durant said. “But overall every line and sub was great.”
The dagger in the ThunderWolves’ backs came from a cross-goal to the lower right in the 73rd minute courtesy of RMAC Tournament MVP Alec Fronapfel.
“As soon as we started playing the ball quicker and side to side in the second half, coach told me to keep running at their center back because he kept stepping out of position,” Fronapfel said. “As soon as we got the ball midfield, I started to run through. I got the touch and knew that if I got it on the far side, it would have a shot.”
Going into the match, Fridal knew his team needed to be more intense and work off the defense better than it did in the 3-0 win over Regis in the semifinals.
“When we moved the ball fast tonight, we were able to move the ball fast and break their press. Then, they didn’t really want to play us that tight and that forced them to change their game plan a little bit,” Fridal said.
When the final buzzer sounded, students rushed the field — much to the dismay of event staff — and danced in a huddle with the Mavericks.
After months of last go-around’s defeat floating in their heads, the Mavericks were champs once again.
“To fight back the way we did just shows the resilience of this team,” Durant said. “It took all of us. There’s 43 guys on this team, two coaches, multiple trainers, it takes a whole university to get here. It’s a great feeling, I couldn’t be happier.”