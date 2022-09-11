Manuel Ponce Casas, the sensational freshman forward for the Colorado Mesa men's soccer team, added two more goals to his stat sheet Saturday night as the No. 18 Mavericks won their fourth straight game, 3-1 over Simon Fraser.
Ponce Casas scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season — he's scored in every game of his career — in the second half and CMU's defense limited the Red Leafs to only nine shots in the final game of Kickoff Weekend at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Joey Joiner was fouled in the box, and the ensuing penalty kick got the Mavericks started.
Joiner had driven the ball past midfield and sent a pass to Daisuke Takanaka on the left wing. After a couple of dribbles, Takanaka fed a centering pass back to Joiner. Before he could get off a shot, he was tripped from behind, drawing a penalty in the 26th minute.
Takanaka took the PK, taking a quick glance to his left, and just as he struck the ball, Simon Fraser keeper Justyn Sandhu lunged to his right. Takanaka slipped the ball into the open right side of the goal for his second goal of the season.
Alvaro Parra sent a long chip to Colton Shafer early in the second half, who centered the ball to Takanaka. The ball found Ponce Casas, and, with his back to the goal, he turned just enough to pin his defender and fired a shot into the right-hand corner for a 2-0 lead.
The Red Leafs scored on a header off a corner kick, with Connor Durant fielding the shot, but it was ruled to have crossed the goal line before he had control.
David Peters, a redshirt freshman midfielder, set up CMU's insurance goal with 6:33 remaining. Peters had just subbed into the game and sent a sweet crossing pass from the right end line into the box. Ponce Casas directed a header into the right-hand corner for a two-goal lead.
Durant made four saves for his 20th career victory, including one that caromed off his hands toward the goal, but he made a diving stop, smothering the ball with his body to prevent the Red Leafs (3-2) from tying the game.
Colorado Mesa (4-1) controlled the ball for much of the game, taking 21 shots to Simon Fraser's nine.