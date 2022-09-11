Manuel Ponce Casas, the sensational freshman forward for the Colorado Mesa men's soccer team, added two more goals to his stat sheet Saturday night as the No. 18 Mavericks won their fourth straight game, 3-1 over Simon Fraser.

Ponce Casas scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season — he's scored in every game of his career — in the second half and CMU's defense limited the Red Leafs to only nine shots in the final game of Kickoff Weekend at Community Hospital Unity Field.