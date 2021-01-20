Leading the category of “things out of our control” is the entire 2020-21 athletic schedule.
The eighth-ranked Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team started out Tuesday eager to begin preparing for Friday night’s top-10 showdown with No. 1 Colorado School of Mines.
Scratch that plan.
Colorado Mines isn’t able to play this weekend, citing COVID-19 protocols, the third straight game the Orediggers have had postponed. Mines (8-0) hasn’t played since Jan. 4, an 85-83 overtime victory at Black Hills State. The Orediggers also postponed Saturday’s game at Westminster.
“Everything is so uncertain this year, I’m just excited when we do get to do something rather than being down,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “I’m tired of being down when something doesn’t work out. I mean, that’s COVID, right? So I’ve just been really excited every time we get through testing and the other teams do and we get to play.”
Instead of a full practice Tuesday, DeGeorge switched to a shooting day, helping the Mavs get their legs back under them after last week’s road trip, and today will start prepping for Saturday’s home game against Regis.
The men’s game against Mines has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 8.
The women’s schedule is unchanged, however, no fans will be allowed at either women’s game. Limited fans (parents, CMU students, staff and faculty who have a negative COVID-19 test within 96 hours of game time) will be allowed at the men’s game Saturday.
The RMAC implemented a rule before the season that if local health officials allow fans, both participating teams must be in agreement to have spectators.
“It’s tough, we’re all looking forward to playing them,” senior guard Georgie Dancer said of having to wait three weeks to face the Orediggers, who Mesa defeated in last season’s RMAC tournament championship game.
“You know, they’ve got that No. 1 tag on and you want to play them so you can measure yourself. It’s like a measuring block for us, because we think we’re really good and they’re ranked No. 1, so we want to see how we compare to them.”
The Mavericks (9-0, 9-0 RMAC) moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week’s coaches poll, the highest ranking in program history. It’s a new position for the Mavericks, but then again, DeGeorge said, he has players in his program used to winning, so it hasn’t been an issue.
“It only builds us to be stronger if we go about it the right way,” DeGeorge said. “All these are tests that are kind of fortifying us for March, and that’s the goal. The more expectations that are placed on us, the more people are gunning for us and we know that, we embrace that.
“Honestly, the freshmen just don’t know any better,” he added, laughing. “They’re just like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s a game, OK, sure.’ And the Fresno guys (Fresno City College transfers Dancer, David Rico and Jared Small) all have really high expectations because they’re used to playing at a championship level. We have a lot of guys that also played at a high level in high school, so this is just what they do. That’s the value of having winners in your program.”
Dancer has been a huge part of CMU’s success this season. After playing point guard as a junior, he move to the wing this season with the addition of freshman point guards Christopher Speller and Blaise Threatt.
Being able to move without the ball, cutting to the basket and creating his own shot has helped Dancer, who is averaging 13 points a game.
“Coming back from that Black Hills trip and getting a good week of practice really built up my confidence,” said Dancer, who missed the opening weekend of the season because he was short a couple of credit hours from the spring semester of his junior year.
“The coaches gave me a lot of compliments after practice and it’s really helped me out. The young guys are looking up to me and I’m doing my best to try to lead them and not let them down.”
Part of that leadership is keeping the young Mavs’ enthusiasm at the right level and ignoring the rankings and undefeated record.
“Before the game we get in the huddle and tell each other we know we’re going to get everyone’s best game,” Dancer said. “Don’t worry about the score, don’t worry about the record, just go out there and play our game and everything will fall into place.”