It's safe to say Haydn McGeary would have traded his NCAA home run record for one victory Saturday.
The Colorado Mesa designated hitter put on a hitting display in the South Central Super Regional, becoming the NCAA Division II career leader in home runs, hitting four in the three-game series against Angelo State. The Mavericks' pitching staff, though, faltered in the final game, walking 13 batters and sending the Rams to the Division II College World Series for the second straight season with a 16-6 victory.
Fifth-ranked Angelo State (50-12) won the opener 12-3 when the Mavericks came out flat the day after their thrilling, come-from-behind 12-8 win in the opening game of the series.
Of the 13 walks issued by five CMU pitchers in the final game, seven scored — and the No. 10 Mavericks (43-17) walked in two runs.
Most of that came after the Mavericks showed why they were the top-hitting team in the nation.
Down 3-0, Johnny Carr, who went 4 for 4 with three doubles in his final game, singled with one out in the third. Harrison Rodgers flied out to center, but Caleb Farmer hit a two-run home run off the video board in center field to cut it to 4-2, his 28th of the season.
McGeary followed with his 35th home run of the season and 75th of his career to tie it. Only moments after he got to the dugout, Spencer Bramwell went deep, his 23rd of the season and the Mavericks had their swagger — and the lead — back, 4-3. It was the Mavs' 129th home run of the season.
Carr hit his first double of the game to get two runs home in the fourth and extend the Mavs' lead to 6-3. Just like that, the Mavs' bats went silent, thanks to reliever Kyle Moseley, who allowed only three hits over the final six innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Rams took advantage of the Mavs' inability to throw strikes.
Ryan Day, whose left arm was sore early in the week, was held back from starting the opening game Saturday, with the Mavericks hoping Frankie Fitzgerald could help them close out the series and give Day a week off. Cleared to pitch, the senior left-hander started Saturday's finale and gutted through three-plus innings. He walked the first two men of the fourth and a throwing error by Farmer on a sacrifice bunt allowed one run to score.
Day walked six, three in the second inning, but got back on track in the third.
CMU coach Chris Hanks called Dave Henderson out of the bullpen after the early trouble in the fourth inning, but he couldn't get out of the inning. With one out, he gave up an RBI groundout, then walked the bases loaded and surrendered a game-changing grand slam to Tayten Tredaway. With CMU down 9-6, Henderson was pulled for Cade Nicol after only two-thirds of an inning.
Nicol allowed three runs on four hits in his one inning, walking two and striking out two. Cooper Vasquez walked three and allowed three runs on three hits in two innings before Isaac Hayen finished up — he was the only pitcher who didn't walk a batter and only he and Nicol recorded strikeouts.
The six-run fourth inning was a gut-punch to the Mavericks, who gave up three more runs in the fifth and four in the seventh.
After Carr's two-run double in the fourth, the Mavericks managed only two more hits — his other two doubles. He was stranded at second both times.
Down six runs in the seventh, CMU had a chance to cut into the lead with the heart of the order up, but Farmer took a called third strike, McGeary grounded out and Bramwell struck out against Moseley (4-1), who struck out seven. He and Childers did not walk a batter and combined to strike out 10.
In the first game, McGeary broke the NCAA career home run record that Bryan Fogle of Erskine College (South Carolina) set, hitting 73 in his 223-game career from 2007-10.
McGeary hit his 74th home run in his 162nd game, then hit his 75th in Game No. 163. His home run Saturday night left him one short of the Division II single-season record — he was on deck when Farmer grounded out to end the game.
With Day moved back, Fitzgerald (3-3) made it through 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits. The issue with walks started Saturday afternoon, with three CMU pitchers combining to walk 10 and strike out only four.
The Rams pounced on a chance to even the series and give themselves a shot at their second straight World Series trip — they reached the national semifinals last season and have the makings of going even deeper this season.
Angelo scored two runs in each of the first two innings, and starting pitcher Aaron Munson was outstanding He gave up a dozen hits in eight innings, but was never really challenged.
And the Rams, a team that likes to play small ball and manufacture runs, hit three home runs in the fourth inning to break the game open, 8-1.
Rodgers drove in the Mavs' first run in the second inning with an RBI single to score Chase Hamilton, but the Mavs missed out on a chance for a big inning.
Conrad Villafuerte led off the inning with a base hit and Hamilton walked. Jordan Stubbings bunted the ball hard back to the mound, which Munson fielded and got Villafuerte out at third. After Rodgers singled to right, Stubbings was thrown out at second when he rounded the bag too far and the throw came in from right field behind him, ending the inning.
McGeary's home run failed to spark for the Mavericks, but Jonathan Gonzalez, pinch-hitting for Rodgers in the seventh, hit his first home run of the season to left field. Angelo scored single runs in each of the final three innings to even the series.
The two losses Saturday ended the college careers of 13 Mavericks, including all but two position starters, Rodgers (second base) and Villafuerte (left field). The seniors, including regular starters Bramwell, Farmer, Stubbings, Turner, Carr and Hamilton, compiled a 195-56 record during their careers.
It was likely the final college game for McGeary, who graduated last week and should be selected in the Major League Draft this summer. He's signed to play in the Appalachian League this summer, a prospect league for MLB.