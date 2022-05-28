There was no reason to believe this South Central Super Regional series was going to be any different than any other time the baseball teams from Colorado Mesa and Angelo State have played.
Just when it looked as if the Mavericks were going to have to win a doubleheader today to reach the Division II World Series, the nation's best-hitting team erupted for five runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night in San Angelo, Texas, for a 12-8 victory.
Colorado Mesa (43-15) is one victory away from another trip to Cary, North Carolina, but they'll have to again beat the third-best hitting team in the nation in the Rams (48-12). The first pitch today is at 2 p.m., with the if-necessary game to follow at approximately 5:30 p.m. Both games will be streamed live, with links at CMUMavericks.com.
If today is anything like the opener, it'll come down to the final pitch.
“It was a good college baseball game,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said. “Angelo's just a fantastic club, and we knew that. It's really becoming a thing between the two of us. We have all the respect in the world for them. We know it's gonna be a battle tomorrow, but I'm proud of our guys. It was a good night for us, but we'll have to come back (today) as well.”
Haydn McGeary put on a power hitting display for the crowd of nearly 2,300 by hitting his 32nd and 33rd home runs of the season. He now has 73 home runs in his prolific career, tying the NCAA Division II mark for career home runs.
But a base hit up the middle was his biggest hit of the night, with the bases loaded and the Mavericks down one run in the ninth inning.
“That's something we've worked on all year and we've been better at some points of the year more than others about responding,” McGeary said. “We know runs are gonna score, it's part of the game, but the most important thing for us as an offensive team is to be able to respond in any way.
“That's sort of the mindset, you know, they took the lead, all right, so find a way to get one and go from there.”
His two-run single scored Johnny Carr, who led off the ninth with a walk, and Matthew Turner, who beat out a bunt single to third base. Caleb Farmer followed with a base hit to left to load the bases for McGeary with no outs and no place to put the nation's leading hitter.
McGeary lined the ball over second base and into center to put CMU up 9-8. After Spencer Bramwell and Conrad Villafuerte struck out, Chase Hamilton laced a triple to the wall in center to give CMU an 11-8 lead, scoring Farmer and McGeary.
After a pitching change, Jordan Stubbings doubled to right-center to get Hamilton home with another insurance run for freshman Cole Seward (2-1), who pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and no hits.
Cooper Vasquez, who has been lights-out from the bullpen down the stretch, gave up a two-run home run to Justin Lee, the Rams' best hitter, in the eighth inning to erase CMU's 7-5 lead and tie the game at 7-7.
Seward came in with a runner on after Thomas Cain singled home the go-ahead run. Cain stole second and reached third on a throwing error by Bramwell. With the infield in, Justin Harris' line drive was speared by a leaping Hamilton at short to save a run, and Seward got out of the inning with a groundout to second, leaving the Mavericks only one run down.
McGeary's first home run, to center field, tied the game 5-5 in the fifth inning. After Turner led off the seventh with a triple and scored on a one-out balk, McGeary crushed a ball out of the park and over the training room situated behind the left-field wall for a 7-5 lead.
Angelo State broke out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning off Kannon Handy, but the Mavericks got a double from Villafuerte, who bounced one off the artificial turf over the right fielder's head. Hamilton followed with an RBI triple to right-center and with two out, Harrison Rodgers beat out an infield single to first, scoring Hamilton and pulling CMU within one run, 3-2.
Rodgers gave CMU its first lead with a two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, but a two-run home run by Tripp Clark gave the Rams the lead again, 5-4.
Moments later it was tied on McGeary's first home run of the night.
McGeary, Villafuerte, Hamilton and Rodgers all went 3 for 5, with McGeary driving in four runs and Hamilton and Rodgers three each — CMU had 17 hits to Angelo's nine.
Although they're only one game away from their ultimate destination, the Mavericks know it's not going to be easy.
“It's exciting,” Hamilton said. “Like I said, we've still gotta get locked in and stay focused. We have one more win to get it done.”
Hanks is calling the shots from the dugout and watching the Mavericks execute, and said he enjoyed watching two of the best teams in the nation go at it again.
“I think both teams have a lot of fight,” Hanks said. “You know, Cooper Vasquez has been good out of the pen for us and he wasn't able to close it down, so it's a big moment for all these kids. It's just fun to watch. I'm just trying to enjoy watching the game because, I mean, we love these guys on our team.
"The hay's in the barn, they've done the work and I'm just here to watch them play.”