Colorado Mesa faces Colorado Christian at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the RMAC Volleyball Tournament.
In a change from previous seasons, the entire tournament will be played at the site of the highest seed, Metro State. The Roadrunners, ranked No. 1 in the nation and in the South Central Region, went undefeated in conference play.
South Dakota Mines faces No. 2 seed Regis at noon, followed by the third-seeded Mavericks, who swept both matches against the Cougars this season. At 5 p.m., Metro faces Fort Lewis, with No. 5 CSU-Pueblo playing No. 4 Colorado School of Mines at 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Twin brothers Tanner and Braden Baumgartner both placed in the Mines Rookie Open.
Tanner Baumgartner, a redshirt freshman from Keennesburg (Weld Central High School) placed third at 174 pounds, pinning Josh Coon of Adams State in 6 minutes, 38 seconds. Baumgartner won his first two matches before losing 7-4 to Gavin Gross of Air Force in the semifinals.
Braden Baumgartner took fifth place at 197 pounds, losing his first match before rolling through the consolation bracket with a technical fall, a pin and two decisions, beating Bryan Zutavern 3-0 in the consolation final.
Oran Huff lost the third-place match at 133 pounds by technical fall to Logan Attisano of Air Force. Huff reached the semifinals before losing to another Falcon wrestler, Joe Fernau, who lost in the championship bout.
John Finnegan lost his first match at 149 pounds, then won five straight matches, but because of match limits could not wrestle for the consolation championship.
Beach Volleyball
Macie Lachemann and Holly Schmidt dropped a three-set match to Arizona State in their final match of the AVCA Fall Beach Championships in Huntsville, Alabama.
The Mavericks lost 21-13, 18-21, 15-8 in the 53rd Bracket semifinals.