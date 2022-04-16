With all the hitters on the Colorado Mesa baseball team, the Mavericks are never out of a game.
But, as coach Chris Hanks said, those hitters shouldn’t have to put up a dozen or more runs to win a game.
After the Mavs scored a baker’s dozen in the opening game of Friday’s RMAC doubleheader against Regis at Bergman Field in a 13-5 win, they needed a lot more to have a chance at the sweep when the pitching staff faltered in an 18-11 loss.
“We’re leaving too many balls over the heart of the plate, pitching from behind,” Hanks said. “Our hitters battled, you know, 11 runs will win most games, but what did we give up, four in the first?”
Cooper Vasquez struggled for his second straight start, giving up seven runs in only 1 1/3 innings, including three home runs. Gage Edwards got CMU (26-9, 13-6 RMAC) out of the second and put up a zero in the third, in parts thanks to a terrific relay by third baseman Spencer Bramwell, who took a throw from left fielder Matthew Turner after a base hit and threw a strike to Caleb Farmer at the plate for the second out of the inning.
The Rangers’ Ethan Sloan kept the Mavericks off balance the first three innings with his sweeping left-handed delivery that was tough to pick up, but they finally got to him in the fourth inning.
Down 9-1, the Mavericks put up five runs in the bottom of the fourth and were right back in the game.
Three came on a home run by Chase Hamilton, and heading into the fifth inning, the Mavericks were down only three, 9-6.
Austin Lorenz who came on in the fourth after Edwards gave up a single and a pair of two-out walks to load the bases, surrendered a two-run home run to No. 9 hitter Austin Vaught and the Rangers answered the Mavs’ five-run fourth with five runs of their own, then added three more in the sixth after Stevenson Reynolds drove in one run for the Mavs with a double into the right-field corner and Bramwell, who hit a massive home run in the first game, scored on a wild pitch.
“That’s the most disappointing thing,” Hanks said of not being able to shut down the Rangers that next inning. “I think we had a leadoff walk in there, your offense goes out and does a lot of work and you can’t go out and throw strikes. What do you work on all week? You’re a pitcher. You’re like a kicker, all they do is kick.”
It was 18-8 heading into the seventh, and again, CMU’s hitters didn’t go quietly.
Farmer, who hit his 19th home run of the season (second in the nation) in the opener, walked and Bramwell and Conrad Villafuerte hit back-to-back doubles to left, getting two runs home. Reynolds followed with an RBI single up the middle, but with one out, he was forced at second on a fielder’s choice by Johnny Carr. Harrison Rodgers’ bid for a home run was caught at the warning track in left.
Farmer and Bramwell hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning of the opener — Bramwell’s shot hit the sidewalk behind the football practice field and skipped to the Maverick Center, settling at an estimated 546 feet with the bounce and roll.
The home runs were part of a five-run third inning, and the Mavs added six more in the fourth, sending 12 men to the plate.
Blake Rohm (5-1) threw five solid innings, allowing only one run on two hits, striking out five.
It was the start the Mavericks needed to maintain their lead over Regis (22-19-1, 14-8) atop the RMAC standings, and Hanks is hoping the Mavs get a lift from the return of Frankie Fitzgerald, who is slated to “open” today’s game after missing most of this season, and last, with injuries.
“I think we’ve got good arms, we’re still trying to find where everybody goes,” Hanks said. “You think, we lost Andrew (Morris, who transferred to Texas Tech), we lost (Jared) Ure, we lost (Andrew) Durbano (both to injuries) and we’ve had Frankie down for quite a long time.
“Those are some big things to overcome. We’ve got enough good kids, we just haven’t had a guy or two who’s elevated to that level.”