CMU players sign pro contracts

ANDREW MORRIS, HAYDN McGEARY, CALEB FARMER, SPENCER BRAMWELL

All four Colorado Mesa baseball products who were drafted or offered free agent deals have officially joined the pro ranks.

Former CMU ace Andrew Morris, who transferred to Texas Tech after three years with the Mavericks, signed with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher’s signing bonus was not disclosed — the fourth-round draft pick had a slot value of $533,300.