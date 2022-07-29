CMU players sign pro contracts

All four Colorado Mesa baseball products who were drafted or offered free agent deals have officially joined the pro ranks.
Former CMU ace Andrew Morris, who transferred to Texas Tech after three years with the Mavericks, signed with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher’s signing bonus was not disclosed — the fourth-round draft pick had a slot value of $533,300.
Haydn McGeary, who was drafted in the 15th round, signed with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, receiving a $125,000 signing bonus according to MLB.com’s draft tracker. McGeary, the two-time Division II national player of the year, was slated to transfer to the University of Kentucky as a graduate transfer, but instead will start his pro career.
Catcher Spencer Bramwell has agreed to terms with the Miami Marlins, but his signing bonus has not been disclosed. Bramwell was drafted in the 18th round.
Third baseman/catcher Caleb Farmer signed his free agent contract on Monday with the Washington Nationals, only a couple of days after his younger brother, Ezra, signed his free agent deal with Philadelphia.
They’ll likely begin their pro careers at the minor league complex level (Rookie) or in Class A.
For McGeary, being assigned to the Cubs’ complex team would mean playing near his hometown of Glendale, Arizona — the Cubs’ spring training complex is in Mesa. The other three clubs have their spring training sites in Florida.
Former Maverick Bligh Madris, who was drafted in 2017 by Pittsburgh, returned to the big club on Thursday and started in right field for the Pirates. Madris, who made his MLB debut June 20, replaced outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who was placed on the paternity list.