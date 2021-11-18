Seniors will do just about anything to inspire their teammates come playoff time.
Gabriel Peres made a vow to the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team before the RMAC championship game, and he wasted no time following through.
“I promised my teammates if we won the conference I would dye my hair pink,” said the redshirt senior midfielder from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, whose naturally dark hair had already been dyed blond. “After the game I went to the locker room and dyed my hair pink.”
We’re not talking Odell Beckham Jr. baby pink — Peres dyed his hair shockingly hot pink.
“I’m only going to keep it for so long, but it was worth it for the RMAC championship,” he said with a smile.
Coach Jon Fridal is just happy the hair dye washed out of Peres’ jersey in time for Saturday’s NCAA Division II regional playoff game against Colorado School of Mines. The Mavericks (16-3-1) are seeded fourth in Super Region Four and host the No. 5 Orediggers (14-4-1) at 6 p.m. at Community Hospital Unity Field. Mines won the RMAC regular season title and the Mavericks claimed the conference tournament championship.
“Business as usual,” Fridal said. “We know what we’re good at, we know what they’re good at, they know the same things. It’s just going to be the best prepared we can be for the game and see whose version is the best.”
The team are 1-2 in the RMAC in scoring, with CMU putting 53 shots in the back of the net, Mines 46, and, not surprisingly, are also two of the best defensively. The Mavericks allowed only a dozen goals in 20 games, leading the RMAC, with Mines third at giving up 18 goals in 19 games.
The first time the teams played this season, the Orediggers won 2-1 in double overtime, scoring in the final two minutes on a header off a corner kick after nearly 78 minutes of scoreless play.
For all the Mavericks’ success in men’s soccer over the years, they’ve struggled against the Orediggers, winning only five of the past 27 matchups, with 21 losses and one tie since 2007. Three of those five wins, however, have come at home, where student sections get loud and rowdy and feed into the players’ emotions.
“The way that the crowd showed out (for the conference championship game last week), the level they were at, just how loud they were … We’ve had that for some home games this season but you could tell they really came out to show their support,” redshirt junior goalkeeper Connor Durant said. “I hope we can get that on Saturday as well. If we can get something like that, I think that will give us an ever greater advantage than what we’re used to. If we do that and just play our game, I like our chances.”
With a stout defense in front of him, Durant has been a wall in goal this season, allowing only 10 goals in 19 games, with a 16-2-1 record. The former wide receiver — yes, he played football at Standley Lake High School and signed to play at CSU-Pueblo, but after a couple of years not only switched schools, but switched sports. He didn’t play during last spring’s shortened season, instead working with keeper Brendan Brown as he made the transition back to soccer.
“(Soccer) was initially my first love, I started playing when I was about 5 years old,” Durant said earlier this season. “Football was sort of the aftermath of that. Luckily I had players here that I had known and had an opportunity to get my foot in the door and was able to take advantage of that opportunity.”
When it came down to it, he’d rather dive on turf for a soccer ball “than maybe get hit over the middle,” he said, laughing. “You know, it’s a little more safe.”
The Mavericks know emotions will be at an all-time high this weekend, but also know they have to temper those emotions, something they’ve been reminded of this week.
“Of course we can say it’s a rivalry game, and you’re OK with that because it’s a different game,” Peres said. “Every game is different. You have to be prepared for that as well. We just played two playoff games and did very well, scored six goals and conceded one, and we went on to the next game.”
That’s the key, Fridal said, on to the next game. And although that next game is against a familiar opponent, and a bitter conference rival to boot, one thing is clear:
“It’s just another game,” Fridal said. “They tend to approach every game like that for the most part. Obviously in the past we’ve treated this as a rivalry game and we treat it as that throughout the week.
“I just said this week, ‘It’s not a rivalry game. It’s an NCAA Tournament game. It’s not an RMAC game, it’s not a conference game, it’s a national tournament game and they’re no different than any national tournament team you’ll play at this level. Every game from here on out is going to be a high-caliber opponent and Mines is no different, so let’s just leave the rivalry at the door and play a game.’ ”