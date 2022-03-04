Marissa Gallegos has wrestled some of the best in the nation as a member of the USA junior national women’s team. She’ll be relying on that experience, and her past National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships this weekend, as the No. 2 seed at 123 pounds.
“I think the biggest thing is being ready mentally,” Gallegos said. “I feel like you have to treat it like it’s another tournament. You can’t freeze up, you can’t close off on your offense, you really just have to remember that this tournament doesn’t define you.”
Gallegos, only a redshirt sophomore, is one of the veterans of the baker’s dozen the Mavericks have at nationals in Adrian, Michigan. She’s the highest seed of seven CMU wrestlers seeded in the top eight.
Grand Junction High School graduate Kaylee Lacy Haynes, in her final season, is seeded third at 143 pounds and will go for her first national title and third All-America honor. The first signee to the program four years ago has a 66-36 career mark.
CMU coach Travis Mercado has high hopes for all of the wrestlers that qualified. The Mavericks are ranked No. 5 as a team, and have set their sights on a top-three finish.
“At the beginning of the year we all said our team goal was finish in the top three and I think we have the crew to do that this weekend,” Mercado said. “We talk about excellence, right? It’s not about the outcome as long as we continue to wrestle in the positions that we need to to stay true to ourselves, I think we’re going to do fantastic.”
Freshman Claire DiCugno is seeded No. 4 at 130 pounds, Holly Beaudoin is No. 7 and Jolynn Harris No. 8 at 136, Anja Tschohl is No. 8 at 116 pounds and Tatum Heikkila is seeded eighth at 170 pounds.
Because the sport is still growing, teams were allowed to enter 15 wrestlers at their regional championships — there are 10 weight classes — and CMU qualified two wrestlers in three weight classes.
DiCugno, who also has plenty of national experience, lost in the regional championship and said she learned plenty from that match.
“I didn’t finish in the placing that I wanted to at the regional tournament, but I actually performed pretty much how I wanted to,” she said. “I ended up making a few slip-ups in the finals that were big slip-ups that ended up costing me the match. But it was actually very confidence-boosting how I wrestled in the finals going into it, and that has been instrumental in this just this past week preparation and just being relaxed going in and being able to feel confident in myself.”
Gallegos, who won the regional title, said although she has so much national and world experience, she’s got miles to go in the sport.
“I still feel like I’m a student of the sport, I’m still gonna continue to grow and learn this sport, I don’t think I’m anywhere near the best I can be yet,” she said.
“I have so much growing to do. And really what this weekend is about is me just putting it all out there, what I’ve been working on. Outcomes I can’t always control, but I can control how I train for the tournament and how I perform. I really feel ready to just let it all fly.”