Colorado Mesa stayed in-house in hiring its next men’s lacrosse coach, on Friday promoting interim coach Troy Moyer.
Moyer, who has been the Mavericks’ head assistant coach since 2019, has been the interim coach since Vince Smith resigned in July.
As the Mavericks’ top assistant coach, Moyer worked with the defense, plus helped develop game plans and scouting reports, helping CMU win two regular-season RMAC titles and last season’s conference tournament championship.
In the past two months, Moyer not only retained all the current players, but finished recruiting, organized fall practices and set up the spring schedule.
“The belief and support our players and parents have shown give me great confidence to guide this program on a path of continued success,” Moyer said in a release announcing his promotion. “I look forward to continue building on the legacy set forth by our alumni.”
Moyer was previously the assistant men’s lacrosse coach and assistant strength and conditioning coach at Division III Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He graduated in 2016 from Sacred Heart University, where he played lacrosse.
“Troy has done an outstanding job as the interim head coach,” Colorado Mesa Athletic Director Kim Miller said in the release. “He has not only won the support of the team, but alumni and staff alike. He has really proven himself and earned this position.”