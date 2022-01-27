Converting the Colorado Mesa baseball practice facility into one of the premier Division II baseball stadiums in the nation can’t be finished quickly enough.
“We can kind of see the finish line, we just aren’t there yet,” coach Chris Hanks said. “It’s like coming home from Denver really late and you hit Rifle and we’re almost home. Then then there’s Parachute, and then it’s De Beque and then it’s the canyon … you can see the finish line but we’re not there yet.”
Hanks said he hasn’t been told a firm completion date, but he anticipates the project to wrap up in April.
CMU was scheduled to play at Suplizio Field this spring around construction there, but that project hit a snag last week when a crane fell and took out a section of steel supports for the new grandstands.
That brought the Mavericks’ first home series of the season, Feb. 17 to 19, into question, the first of three consecutive weekends of home games. Until Shaw Construction can secure steel to replace what was damaged, city officials are unsure of when Suplizio will be back on schedule. The target date to complete that project is May 9.
“Canyon View,” Hanks said when asked about the Mavs’ game options. “I had to drop that bomb on the guys (Monday). This is a reality, and you have a few weeks to get used to that. I know you’re not happy about it, I’m not happy about it but at this point I don’t think yelling and screaming is going to make any difference. We did it in 2012 when they were building the Tower.”
The four District 51 high school baseball teams keep Canyon View bustling from the first game March 10 until the end of the season in May. With an expected delay at Suplizio, the prep teams will also be playing on their respective school fields this spring, so adding CMU’s home schedule to Canyon View will have a domino effect.
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said a meeting is planned for the first week of February to finalize the high school schedules.
CMU officials have discussed scenarios for games in lieu of Suplizio’s availability, including Bergman. Shaw is also the general contractor for the Bergman project, with FCI Constructors building the new clubhouse. BrightView is working with both construction companies on the field portion of the project.
“David Detwiler (CMU’s director of facilities) charged Shaw Construction with doing everything in their power since the crane fell to put efforts here to see if they could bring into play the possibility of playing out here on an enclosed field with the bullpens done, and probably a makeshift scoreboard, put the netting up,” Hanks said. “I told our people let’s just concede and go to Canyon View, but their point is great; they need to scramble now. I’m fine with the scramble as long as you don’t screw stuff up.”
The supports for seating are installed and much of the exterior brick has laid, so the stadium is taking shape, although the field isn’t fully enclosed yet. Now the focus, Hanks said, needs to shift to what the Mavericks need on the field to prepare for the season, no matter where they play. The pitchers have been throwing off indoor mounds since practice began, but the bullpens are being built.
“Right now I don’t even care about the stands, I just want to have a field that’s functional for training purposes, for practice purposes and we still aren’t even there yet,” Hanks said.
In hindsight, Hanks has wondered if CMU should have delayed the Bergman project until Suplizio was finished, but was assured both could be done at the same time, even with a tight timeframe.
He joked that after three years of twice-weekly Zoom meetings and now going through the process, he could probably offer his services as a consultant to other schools planning to build a baseball stadium.
Through it all, Hanks has had to lean on one of his team covenants about not allowing excuses to affect the process: So what? Win. “I’ve constantly challenged the guys to be pliable, and they’ve done a really good job,” Hanks said.
“We’re grateful for new facilities coming online, but we’re getting to that point where my greatest fears have come true. I tried to emphasize to everybody, the stadium will be done when it’s done, but I’ve said from the beginning, we’ve gotta have the field in order.
“This is truly testing our mettle. The season’s a couple of weeks away and it’s a challenge.”