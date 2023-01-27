A Twitter post Wednesday evening announced a change at quarterback at Colorado Mesa.
Karst Hunter posted a photo of him on the sideline, shot from behind, with the message: CMU, Thank You.
Hunter, the RMAC freshman of the year in 2021 and a two-year starter, plans to transfer as a graduate student with two years of eligibility remaining, CMU coach Miles Kochevar confirmed Thursday morning.
“We’ve had some long conversations as we’ve gone through this, knowing he’s set to graduate in May,” Kochevar said. “We wanted to make sure that we made a decision to afford and be able to get the guys the reps that need to have it in the spring. Out of respect for the program and everything else, he was able to think about it a lot while he was home (over the holiday break) and decided he wanted to get a little bit closer (to his home in South Dakota).”
Although Hunter only played two seasons at CMU, he’s been in school four, two at South Dakota State, where he was listed as an “athlete,” but wanted to play quarterback, so he transferred to Mesa.
Thursday, Hunter officially entered the transfer portal, posting an update on Twitter: “CMU gave me the opportunity to do what I’ve wanted to my whole life. The chance to play and show what I can do. After much thought, I have decided to enter the portal as a Grad Transfer with 2 years remaining.”
In 18 games as Mesa’s dual-threat quarterback, he threw for 4,627 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed for 728 yards and 14 touchdowns. He caught one touchdown pass this past season.
Kochevar said playing two years at CMU was Hunter’s plan when he transferred from South Dakota State, and went back and forth on whether to complete his eligibility at CMU as a graduate student or play elsewhere.
“We stayed in communication and ultimately when that’s on your mind, you’ve got to make a decision so that you’re doing it for the best interest of you,” Kochevar said. “He was very respectful of everything he was able to accomplish here and understand where we’re trying to go and where we’re trying to take it. It was good, but you hate to lose one. He’s a good athlete and a better kid, so we wish him the best.
“We’ll have more information (after signing day next week) but we’re going to have a good quarterback competition this spring and be ready to roll.”
Gavin Herberg, who started the final two games this past fall when Hunter was injured, threw for 667 yards and eight touchdowns in wins over Chadron State and New Mexico Highlands.
CMU has four other quarterbacks on the roster, redshirt sophomores Kia’i Keone, Trevin Edwards and Kahlil Howard and redshirt freshman Brock Bider.
Kochevar expects to sign 30-35 incoming freshmen on national signing day Wednesday. The coaching staff brought in only “four or five” transfers, he said, who will be eligible for spring practice, which begins Feb. 15 and wraps up with the spring game on March 18.
Receiver Sebo Campbell, who graduated from Palisade High School, has entered the transfer portal, and linebacker Kaden Stewart announced Thursday afternoon on his Twitter account he was also in the portal.
“We’re not looking for the quick fix,” Kochevar said of the recruiting class. “That margin of victory is so small. We were in a lot of games last year and we’ve got a lot of guys, especially on the defensive side of the ball, they were playing their first action of college football, whether they were seniors or freshmen, just didn’t have a lot of game experience.
“To be able to get that growth this spring and through fall camp, we feel pretty good about the development and continuing to bring these guys along.”
