Individually, they’re tough to cover.
Collectively, they’re a defensive coordinator’s nightmare.
Three transfer wide receivers on the Colorado Mesa football team all bring a little something different to the offense, and they give redshirt freshman quarterback Karst Hunter all kinds of options.
“It’s a great feeling. I’ve got a lot of trust in those guys on the outside; they’re all three really good players,” Hunter said of his wideouts earlier this season. “All three transfer guys have played a lot of football and they’ve seen a lot of stuff and they make a lot of plays. They give me a lot of confidence when we do take those shots if they’re one on one, I trust they’re going to make it and usually they do.”
All three are one-year guys, with Elijah Lilly and Dwight Blakey graduate transfers and Lionel “LJ” McConnell a redshirt senior. Lilly came from the University of New Mexico, where he was primarily a kick returner — and a defensive back. He moved to receiver his junior year and was the Lobos’ No. 2 target with 21 catches for 375 yards in 2018.
“Elijah a is still learning to catch the ball,” CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said. “He was a DB in high school; a lot of people don’t know that. He got converted to be a receiver because he was a good return guy. No doubt he’s fast.”
Blakey came in after graduating from Central Arkansas after a couple of years at Northwood (Michigan) University, near his home in Detroit. McConnell transferred from Abilene Christian after starting out at Liberty University.
None of them had eye-popping numbers at their previous schools, and none have become Hunter’s favorite target — the Mavericks are distributing the ball all over the field, and that’s just fine with the receivers.
“I know that if I’m not getting the ball somebody else is making the play,” Blakey said earlier this season. “Lilly has been my closest friend since I got here and I know if I’m not getting the ball and I see him get the ball I’m gonna block my butt off for him and I know he can do something with it any time.”
The No. 22 Mavericks (6-1, 5-1 RMAC) need all of their weapons this weekend, on the ground and in the air, when they play at No. 20 Western Colorado (7-1, 6-1), with both teams fighting to stay in the NCAA Division II Super Region 4 playoff picture. CMU and Western are ranked No. 8 and 9, respectively, in the first regional poll, used to determine the seven playoff spots.
“I mean, you can’t find a bad spot on their football team,” Jackson said of the Mountaineers, whose only loss came in overtime to Colorado School of Mines. “They’re really aggressive on special teams, which we hadn’t seen that in a while. They’re playing lights-out on defense, they’re showing you different looks, they’ll blitz, they’ll play coverage. They’re running around, they’re hitting people.
“I think their running back (Josh Cummings, 984 yards, 14 TDs) might be one of the best in the country. He’s almost at 1,000 yards now, and then they’ve got a really good quarterback (Connor Desch) that manages the game, doesn’t turn the ball over.
“I think Coach (Jas) Baines has a complete football team. ... We’re gonna have to have our ducks in a row and put our best foot forward to win a game there on grass, in a rivalry game when we’re in conditions that we’re not really used to playing in.”
Lilly, who has blazing speed at 6-feet, 175 pounds, might be slowed a hair on grass, but shouldn’t have to worry about snow — the forecast in Gunnison calls for 59 degrees and sunny today. After his CMU debut, in which he caught four passes for 89 yards and an electrifying 65-yard TD, Lilly just grinned when asked if he knew just how fast he was.
He’s shown that speed often, including last weekend when he streaked past the defense for a 24-yard TD pass in stride, catching the ball with only a couple of feet left in the back of the end zone. His momentum carried him through the back of the end zone and across the track, dodging a couple of stadium workers who were parked in a golf cart well behind the playing field. He has 22 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns.
McConnell is the biggest (6-0, 200) of the three, and although he’s caught a pair of red-zone TDs, he’s also got breakaway speed. He showed that against New Mexico Highlands, catching a 5-yard slant and turning it into a 70-yard touchdown, running untouched, in a 56-37 win. He leads CMU in receptions with 24 for 371 yards.
“Lionel, I think he’s the most complete,” Jackson said. “He’s fast enough to be as big as he is and he’s got great hands. He can run routes and get himself open in the intermediate. Everybody looks at him and goes, he’s the deep-ball guy. No, he’s an intermediate.”
Blakey (5-9, 190), who has 26 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns, owns the most acrobatic TD of the season. Last week he laid out for a 27-yard catch that was inches from the sideline in the end zone, barely getting a knee and hip down inbounds. He came off the field and did a little shimmy on the sideline — he can also shimmy past defenders.
“Dwight might be the best route-runner, pure route-runner I’ve seen,” Jackson said. “He can get off press coverage by making moves. His only knock is he’s short. If Dwight was 6-3, he’d be a guy.”
The transfer trio is only part of CMU’s arsenal. Tight end Dagan Rienks lines up all over the field, from an H-back to on the line to splitting out wide. He has a team-leading five touchdowns, including the winning score last week. In all, 15 players have caught passes for 1,752 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Jackson also likes what KJ Sapp (“He’s our wiggler; he can take an under route 60 yards”) and Isaac Salazar (“If the ball is thrown where he can see it, chances are he’s coming down with it”) bring to the mix.
And don’t forget, the Mavs moved receiver Darick Holmes Jr. to running back earlier this season when Avian Thomas was injured. Holmes has caught eight passes, two for touchdowns, and can catch out of the backfield or motion out wide. The Mavericks have shown some 5-receiver sets, giving Hunter plenty of targets and defenses plenty of problems.
“That receiver room,” Jackson said, “is really starting to complement one another.”