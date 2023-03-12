Colorado Mesa starter Liam Hohenstein delivers a pitch Saturday in the Mavericks' 17-7 victory over Metro State at The Diamond. Hohenstein allowed six runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings to earn his first collegiate win.
Colorado Mesa's Conrad Villafuerte catches a fly ball Saturday in the Mavs' 17-7 victory over Metro State at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Conrad Villafuerte slides safely into second base Saturday in the Mavericks' 17-7 victory over Metro State at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Robert Sharrar connects on a hit Saturday in the Mavericks' 17-7 victory over Metro State at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa’s Declan Wiesner stands on second base after hitting one of his two doubles in the Mavs’ win.
Colorado Mesa's Declan Wiesner waits for a pitch Saturday in the Mavericks' 17-7 victory over Metro State at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Stevenson Reynolds connects on a hit Saturday in the Mavericks' 17-7 victory over Metro State at The Diamond. Reynolds finished 2 for 5 with four RBI in the win.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Colorado Mesa's Robert Sharrar leaps at the wall but can't make the catch Saturday in the Mavericks' 17-7 victory over Metro State at The Diamond.
Colorado Mesa's Ethan Ezor connects on a hit Saturday in the Mavericks' 17-7 victory over Metro State at The Diamond.
To open RMAC play against the team that beat Colorado Mesa for the conference tournament title last May, CMU baseball coach Chris Hanks sent his rookie to the mound.
And freshman Liam Hohenstein delivered. Throwing 6 1/3 solid innings, Hohenstein recorded his first collegiate victory Saturday in the Mavericks’ 17-7 rout of Metro State at The Diamond.
Down 2-1 in the second inning, CMU took control with a four-run inning, three coming when Harrison Rodgers banged a home run off the scoreboard.
The No. 27 Roadrunners (15-4, 0-1 RMAC) committed seven errors that led to six unearned runs, extending Mesa’s innings and allowing the Mavericks (10-6, 1-0) to not only take control of the scoreboard, but of the momentum.
Rodgers’ home run made it 5-2 but the Mavericks weren’t even close to being done. They put up four more runs in the third inning, with Ethan Ezor delivering a two-run single to left after Rodgers was walked with the bases loaded.
Up 8-2 after Ezor’s hit, Julian Boyd hit a two-out fly ball to center, which was dropped by former CMU outfielder Tanner Garner, who transferred to Metro last year. That allowed another run to score, and after back-to-back home runs by Zach Schuler and Garner in the top of the fourth cut it to 9-5, Mesa responded again.
Declan Wiesner doubled down the left-field line to score Conrad Villafuerte, who reached on an error, and the Mavericks put the game out of reach in the fifth, scoring four runs.
Sacrifice flies by Villafuerte and Robert Sharrar made it 11-5, and Stevenson Reynolds doubled to the gap in right-center. Max Valdez scored and Reynolds hustled to third on a bad throw to the plate, which skipped past the catcher and into the Metro dugout, allowing Reynolds to score for a 14-5 lead
Three more runs came home in the seventh.
Hohenstein allowed six runs on six hits, walked two and struck out three. He tired in the seventh and was replaced by Jordan Ellison, who allowed one run on four hits over the final 2 2/3 innings.
Wiesner went 5 for 5 with a pair of doubles to lead CMU’s 13-hit attack. Rodgers continued his hot hitting since moving into the leadoff spot in the lineup, going 2 for 4 and driving in four runs. Reynolds went 2 for 5 with four RBI — he and Rodgers scored three runs each.
The series was pushed back one day because of rain, with a doubleheader scheduled for 1 this afternoon and the final game at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Softball
Ashley Bradford hit two of Colorado Mesa’s five home runs in the first game of a doubleheader sweep of New Mexico Highlands, 13-4 and 19-4 in Las Vegas, N.M.
The Mavericks’ first four runs came on home runs by Bradford, Miranda Pruitt and Ava Fugate, one each in the first three innings.
Fugate added an RBI single in the fifth, and after Highlands closed within one run, 5-4, in the fifth, Aislyn Sharp doubled home a run in the sixth and with Sharp and Makayla Westmoreland on base, Bradford ripped her second home run of the game for a 9-4 lead. Bradford, who went 4 for 5, drove in five runs and scored four, added an RBI double in the seventh and Brandi Haller followed with a two-run home run.
Sharp, who went 4 for 4 from the leadoff spot, hit three doubles as part of CMU’s 19-hit attack.
Hannah Sattler (7-4) allowed four runs on 10 hits for the win, with Marisa Nehm allowing one hit over the final 2 1/3 innings.
In the second game, the Mavericks erupted for 12 runs in the fourth inning to blow the game wide open.
Bradford and Rylee Crouch opened the inning with back-to-back solo home runs and Pruitt hit a three-run shot to make it 12-4. Bradford added a two-run single, Crouch and RBI single and Haller a two-run double to put CMU up 16-4. Mesa sent 16 batters to the plate in the inning and had a dozen hits. Two errors in the inning and three in the game helped the Mavs’ cause, but they finished with 19 runs on 21 hits. Westmoreland also hit a home run and Crouch had two.
Bradford and Crouch drove in four runs each and Pruitt had three. Kennedy Vis allowed four runs on three hits over the first two innings and Nehm retired all six batters she faced, needing only 14 pitches, in the final two.