Lots of firsts.
Karst Hunter's first college football game playing quarterback.
Avian Thomas' first college touchdown — Hunter also threw his first (and second) college TD pass.
Elijah Lilly's first “bye-you” big-play TD, the one that broke open Colorado Mesa's 40-3 rout of William Jewell College on Thursday night at Stocker Stadium.
“Karst threw his first touchdown tonight as a college quarterback, Avian Thomas had his first touchdown, there were a lot of firsts tonight,” CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said. “We've got talented guys, but they're still young. That's the exciting part, we've got young, talented guys and so I look forward to their third, and fourth and fifth and hundredth and thousandth, that kind of deal.”
And although it wasn't a shutout, the defense more than did its part, holding the Cardinals to a field goal on the first series of the game, and then not allowing much of anything else.
“We always want a zero, but any time you can keep people out of the end zone, especially in today's game, we'll celebrate that. We won't treat it like a shutout, but we'll treat it as close to a shutout as we can,” Jackson said.
Up 13-3 at halftime, Lilly put on a show in the second half, with an electrifying 55-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter to set up one of four field goals by Lucas Ruiz-Diaz.
The defense got more and more aggressive in the second half, allowing only 65 total yards — 30 on the Cardinals' first drive of the third quarter — and when the offense took over with eight minutes left in the third, Hunter hit KJ Sapp and Dagan Rienks for back-to-back 6-yard completions, then ran for three.
Then the Mavs hit the Cardinals with the dagger. On second and 7 from CMU's 35, Lilly lined up in the slot and was left wide open from the snap. Hunter hit him in stride and knew he was looking at six points.
“Right when I threw it, I said if he catches it, he's gone,” Hunter said. “That was that. I knew he was going to outrun everybody on the field, he wasn't going to get caught. I saw it. I knew he was going to score.”
Lilly, who caught four passes for 89 yards, streaked untouched down the middle of the field for a 65-yard touchdown, his first for CMU.
“That felt good until I got to the end and started cramping,” Lilly said, grinning. “I couldn't feel my legs at the end, but it felt good; it was a long time coming.
“When I caught the ball I looked up and there was nobody there. At that point, I just ran as fast as I could and got in the end zone.”
Some pent-up nerves and excitement showed early, when the defense over-pursued and missed a couple of assignments, allowing William Jewell quarterback Will Schneider to scramble and keep the Cardinals' opening drive alive. They went 69 yards in 19 plays, but Schneider missed a receiver on third and goal and settled for a field goal.
“Our coaches did a great job of putting in the right position,” linebacker Remington Green said. “Everybody on defense, we're submitted, all hats to the ball. After that little chunk of adversity we meet, catch our breath, analyze it and just say, hey, we've got this. We've been through this and we've got a job to execute.”
Hunter got more and more comfortable as the game went along, keeping plays alive with his scrambling ability, rolling out of the pocket and throwing on the run, or stepping up in the pocket.
“We're going to play a lot of teams that are going to cover and we've got really good guys on the outside, but if they're covered, being able to extend the pocket and be mobile, it just creates plays,” Hunter said. “It creates chances and then I can still run, so it's a big thing to be a dual threat.”
Hit hit Lilly with a 12-yard pass and KJ Sapp picked up 38 more on a crossing route. Hunter, who also rushed for 65 yards, picked up 12 on a scramble, and Thomas, a redshirt freshman who transferred from South Dakota State along with Hunter, battered over from the 2 with 26 seconds left in the first half.
With William Jewell loading the box to stop the run (CMU still ran for 231 yards), Hunter threw the ball 43 times, completing 22 to 12 different receivers for 302 yards.
“They had like 85 people in the box. It looked like they had every gap covered twice,” Jackson said. “So for us to still run the ball like we did, I thought was impressive. But anytime somebody loads the box on us, we've got the ball downfield.”
Defensively, Green finished with a dozen tackles and defensive end Pierre Hayes was a constant in the backfield with seven more — CMU had 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and three sacks, a total of 50 negative yards for William Jewell. They broke up nine passes, with a couple of near interceptions.
The Mavericks are off until Sept. 18, when they travel to New Mexico Highlands, and there's plenty to work on before then.
“Yeah, we started off slow, and that's something that the coaches harp on a lot,” said Hunter, who was listed as an "athlete" by the Jackrabbits, playing on special teams and at wide receiver last season. “We've got to get out fast, put the foot on the pedal and just go. Once we can, we can be pretty good.”