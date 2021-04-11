Mica Jenrette won the heptathlon going away Saturday in the Maverick Multi & Open at the CMU track. The second meet at CMU’s new facility drew 10 teams, including most of the top track teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Jenrette scored 4,820 points to win by more than 520 points. Saturday, she won the 800 meters and was second in the long jump and javelin.
Sierra Arceneaux won both the 100 and 200 meters with provisional national qualifying times. She crossed in 11.84 seconds in the 100 meters and 24.01 seconds in the 200. Kiana Jackson and Chian DeLoach both had provisional qualifying distances in the triple jump, with Jackson winning with a best of 12.09 meters and DeLoach second at 12.06.
Josie Coffey won the high jump, McKenna Molder clocked a provisional time of 59.84 seconds in the 400 hurdles and CMU’s 4x100 relay won in 45.83 seconds, a provisional qualifying time.
On the men’s side, Zayden Davis won the 110 hurdles in 14.93 seconds, with Nathan Harrison second in 15.03 seconds. Elijah Williams ran a track-record 10.63 seconds to win the 100 meters and Casey McDaniel won the 400 hurdles in 55.29 seconds.
Justin Thompson was second in the high jump, clearing 2.08 meters to provisionally qualify for nationals.
Softball
With inclement weather expected today in Spearfish, S.D., Black Hills State and Colorado Mesa decided to play a tripleheader, with the Mavericks winning all three.
The first one was a doozy, though, a 3-hour, 6-minute, 13-inning nailbiter that CMU pulled out 8-3, scoring five runs in the top of the 13th. Tied 2-2 after seven innings, each team put up one run in the 12th.
Brooke Doumer was placed on second to lead off the 13th in the tiebreaker format, and Lauren Wedman grounded out, moving Doumer to third. Ellie Smith reached on a fielder’s choice, with Doumer beating the throw to the plate. With the bases loaded, Aislyn Sharp doubled in two runs and Ashley Bradford got two more home with a two-out single up the middle.
Smith, who relieved Paige Adair in the eighth inning, retired the Yellow Jackets in order in the bottom of the inning.
After that, CMU (22-1) scored the 33 runs over the final two games, winning 20-0 and 13-3. Black Hills State (3-23) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth in the final game of the day to end a streak of 10 scoreless innings.
Smith hit a pair of home runs on the day, doubled twice and got the win in the first two games. Wedman drove in seven runs in the second game alone and had eight RBI on the day, as did Bradford. The Mavericks scored in all but one inning of the final two games to extend their winning streak to eight games.
Tennis
Both CMU teams won a pair of duals in Colorado Springs, defeating Austin College (Texas) and Colorado College.
The men swept both duals 7-0, with the women losing only one match to Colorado College in a 6-1 victory after beating the ‘Roos 7-0.
Christian Albrechtsen lost only four games in his two No. 1 singles matches — the Mavs went to three sets only ones, with Steven Howe winning a third-set tiebreaker at No. 2 against Austin.
Issy Coman won a third-set tiebreaker at No. 1 singles against Colorado College, with the Tigers winning at No. 5 singles. Other than that, the Mavericks won all their matches in straight sets.