The Colorado Mesa women's tennis team won two of the three doubles matches to earn that team point Wednesday in the Pacific West tournament, but lost four straight singles matches in a 4-1 loss to No. 24 Academy of Art.
The Mavericks, who play Hawaii-Hilo in a consolation match tonight, got doubles wins from the No. 2 team of Issy Coman and Halle Romero and the No. 3 team of Lauren Thomas and Julianna Campos, but then lost in straight sets at No. 1, No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 singles to drop into the consolation round.
The CMU men's team plays seventh-ranked Azusa Pacific at 2 today in the first round.