Despite 19 kills from right-side hitter Erin Curl, Colorado Mesa’s volleyball team fell in five sets to No. 22 SW Minnesota State on Saturday in the Oredigger Classic in Golden.
The teams pushed one another in every set, with the Mustangs pulling out a 12-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 15-13 victory.
Sierra Hunt and Sydney Leffler combined for 31 kills from the outside position, with Hunt recording 16 and Leffler 15 for the Mavericks, who swept Colorado Chrisitan 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 in their final match of the weekend.
Up 2-1, the Mavericks had a chance to close out the match in the fourth set, fighting back from an early deficit to take a 10-9 lead on a kill by Curl. From there, the set was tied four times, but the Mustangs moved ahead 15-13 on back-to-back kills by Halle Jansen. Mesa pulled within one point twice, but couldn’t get the match tied again, and up 19-17, Southwest Minnesota won four straight points to take control and send the match to the fifth set.
The Mavericks (3-1) led 11-10 when setter Sabrina VanDeList won a joust at the net, but Southwest Minnesota rallied for a 14-12 lead. Leffler responded with a kill to fight off one match point, but Saari Kuehl ended it with a kill.
Southwest Minnesota had four players reach double figures in kills and had one more kill, 67, than the Mavericks, who made five fewer hitting errors and had nine total blocks to the Mustangs’ eight.
VanDeList finished with 56 assists and two aces and libero Kerstin Layman had 24 digs.
Against the Cougars, Leffler finished with 13 kills and Wedhorn eight. The first set had five ties and the third eight, but the Mavericks led from the first point of the middle set.
Mesa’s defense allowed only 31 kills, with the Cougars hitting .169 to CMU’s 227. The Mavericks finished with 45 kills, seven total blocks and served seven aces.
Curl, who had 36 kills and 10 total blocks in the tournament, was voted the MVP by the coaches, with Hunt also making the all-tournament team.
Men’s Soccer
Manuel Ponce Casas found the lower right corner of the goal late in the first half for his second goal of the season, and CMU’s defense made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over Texas A&M International.
The ninth-ranked Mavericks (1-1) put nine shots on goal, four in the second half, but couldn’t get an insurance goal after Casas scored at the 34:25 mark.
Connor Durant made eight saves, including one on a high shot in the left side of the goal with just more than seven minutes to play, preserving his first shutout win of the season.